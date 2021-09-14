EXPLAINED: XCheck. What Makes 5.8M People On Facebook More Special Than Billions Of Its Other Users

Millions of celebrities and public figures are left out of the pale of scrutiny that posts by ordinary users are subject to on Facebook, claims a report by the Wall Street Journal. Here’s all you need to know about the ‘XCheck’ programme, which the company says was never a secret and which it is looking to overhaul.

What Is XCheck?

The Xcheck, or ‘crosscheck’ programme, says a report by the Wall Street Journal, extends special treatment to posts by celebrities, public figures, politicians and the like, allowing in some cases such posts to stay up on their Facebook pages that would have been taken down had it been posted from an ordinary account.

Basically, if you are a newsworthy, influential, popular figure then chances are Facebook accords greater leeway to the stuff posted by you, the idea being to avoid “PR fires". While Facebook has an elaborate list for the kind of content that is not welcome on the service, XCheck ensures that the most followed pages are not subject to sanitisation as removing posts by celebrities has the potential to generate bad press from their followers and put the company under the media spotlight.

Facebook has been forced to raise a corps of content moderators following complaints of objectionable and disturbing content and fake news on the site, but the company has maintained that its job is not to censor content and it is only a platform for the posting of content, assertions that did not find takers among governments and authorities as reports of abuse of the platform generated alarm across countries.

The XCheck system is said to have also made Facebook employees uncomfortable, with WSJ claiming that some had flagged the special treatment it ensured for selected users. “Having different rules on speech for different people is very troubling to me," an employee is said to have written in a company memo viewed by the Journal.

How Does It Work?

The XCheck programme was reportedly created to provide an additional layer of vetting for content posted by high-profile users. But though designed to achieve more nuanced scrutiny of posts, it is seen as having become a carte blanche to celebrities, who can effectvely get away with posting anything they like. WSJ said that just 10 per cent of posts flagged under XCheck actually underwent review even though the system was created to address issues with moderation by AI and human-led processes.

From Donald Trump — who was famously removed permanently from Twitter for incendiary posts — to US Senator Elizabeth Warren, reports said that a host of public figures have had their accounts listed under XCheck. Incidentally, the user is not supposed to when her account is put on the XCheck ‘whitelist’ and it’s reported that most Facebook employees are authorised to add a name to the XCheck list. That has led to a situation where it is not clear how many accounts have been ‘whitelisted’ and WSJ said that the company has internally noted that it poses “numerous legal, compliance, and legitimacy risks for the company and harm to our community".

One example of how XCheck led to glaring departures from its normal content moderation standards is related to some posts by Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. According to WSJ, Neymar Jr posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages from a woman who had accused him of rape on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. These screenshots contained nude photos of the woman, which would have been taken down for being in violation of Facebook’s “nonconsensual intimate imagery" rules. However, since Neymar Jr was covered by the XCheck programme, content moderators could not immediately block his posts, which WSJ says were viewed 56 million times before their subsequent removal.

What Has Facebook Said?

Reacting to the WSJ story, Facebook communications manager Andy Stone said that the company has not kept its XCheck programme secret and shared a link on Twitter to a 2018 post on its website, which said that “‘Cross Check’… simply means that some content from certain pages or profiles is given a second layer of review to make sure we’ve applied our policies correctly". It added that “Cross Checking… does not protect the profile, Page or content from being removed. It is simply done to make sure our decision is correct".

It had also said in the post that XCheck “typically applies to high profile, regularly visited Pages or pieces of content on Facebook so that they are not mistakenly removed or left up", adding that “many media organisations’ pages… are cross checked" and it could also extend “to reports on content posted by celebrities, governments, or pages where we have made mistakes in the past".

In a series of Twitter posts, Stone notes that the “WSJ piece repeatedly cites Facebook’s own documents pointing to the need for changes that are in fact already underway at the company". He says the company is itself looking at overhauling the system and that “at the centre of this story is Facebook’s own analysis that we need to improve the program".

A report on Verge on the WSJ story says that “none of this is particularly surprising" and notes how “it’s always been clear" that the content moderation policies that Facebook has created “are enforced at Facebook’s discretion, with leeway often granted to major names or questionable content when removal might lead to problems for the company". An WSJ story in 2020 had alleged that Facebook did not take action against objectionable posts by some members of India’s ruling BJP even though they violated the company’s hate speech rules.

In its ‘Community Standards‘ published under its ‘Transparency Centre’ page, Facebook says that “our Community Standards apply to everyone, all around the world, and to all types of content". However, the same page also notes that “In some cases, we allow content — which would otherwise go against our standards — if it’s newsworthy and in the public interest. We do this only after weighing the public interest value against the risk of harm, and we look to international human rights standards to make these judgments".

