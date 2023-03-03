Fugitive godman Nithyanand Paramashivam, who fled India after he was charged with rape and kidnapping, has resurfaced in lime light after a representative of his self-proclaimed nation, ‘Kailasa’, attended a United Nations discussion.

After fleeing from India in 2019, Nithyanand reappeared after a year claiming to have established his own country where he is living with his followers.

What is Kailasa?

According to the Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who attended the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) on February 24 as its representative, Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus.

The fictional country is founded by Nithyananda and is being run by displaced Hindus from around the world.

It is spearhead by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community and provides a “safe haven" to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, the fictional country’s website says.

Where is it located?

According to reports, Nithyananda’s country is set up on one of the islands near Ecuador.

The exact location of “Kailasa’ is unclear but reportedly it is located on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America. Any visuals of this area are yet to be discovered.

What is the population of Kailasa?

According to Kailasa’s website, there are a 100 million Adi Shaivites Hindus and 2 billion practicing Hindus.

Languages spoken in the country are English, Sanskrit and Tamil and the religion professed is the Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

Aims for a Hindu Renaissance

The country is dedicated to the restoration of an ‘authentic" Hindu culture and civilisation after “years of oppression and subjugation."

The Vedic civilization, the website says, stood for over 10,000 years but was eradicated due to “centuries of invasion, looting, genocide and colonial oppression."

“Colonialism reduced the continent-spanning civilization made of up 56 independent Hindu kingdoms to a virtual political orphan without a national home," it adds

At present there is no declared Hindu nation on the planet, and therefore Kailasa aims to be one.

National flag, emblem

Kailasa has a national flag, which shows the Rishabha Dhvaja and its national flower, just like India, is the lotus.

It also has sacred symbols of the nation which includes Nandi, or the sacred. It’s national bird is the Sharabam.

What causes does Kailasa stand for?

They want to revive the temple-based lifestyle, universal free healthcare, free education for all, vegetarianism, gender equality, fight against global warming.

It also wants to inculcate yoga and medidation and the gurukul education system in day-to-day life of its citizens.

Is it a recognised nation?

No, Kailasa is not a recognized country by the United Nations or any other legal institution across the world.

It’s not impossible to set up a country, but it’s harder to get it legally recognised.

According to the Montevideo Convention of 1933, if the territory needs to be recognized as a country, it should have a permanent population, a government, and a capacity to have relationships with other countries.

In fact, Nithyananda has been trying to legitimize his so-called piece of land by gaining followings on social media, and in the latest move sending a representative to the UN. The international organization has however, refused to accept this and said that any comments made by the representatives were made on the floor that was open to public.

Can you become a citizen?

The self-claimed nation has opened an option of what it calls as an “e-citizenship." Taking to Twitter, the Kailasa called for applications for e-visa to get an e-citizenship.

Who is Nithyananda, the founder of Kailasa?

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. He rose to prominence after founding an ashram near Bengaluru in the early 2000s. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh.

In 2010, Nithyananda hit the headlines after a video of him in a compromising position with an actress went viral. He was later charged with rape and arrested. He was also arrested and charge-sheeted in a separate case of rape.

He fled from India in 2019 and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa. The exact location of “Kilasha’ is unclear but reportedly it is located on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America. The county is said to have its own passport, flag and even a Bank named “Reserve Bank of Kailasa”.

