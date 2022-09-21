Just as authorities and residents were coming to terms with communal tensions that erupted in UK’s Leicester over the weekend, unrest was reported in Smethwick on Tuesday evening as unruly protesters launched a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple, hurling bottles towards the premises and abusing the temple officials.

The mob, which was protesting against a visit by Sadhvi Ritambhara — the founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram — also burnt crackers and threw them inside the temple. A demonstrator who tried to scale the fence and enter the temple was stopped in his tracks by the police.

Warning of similar attacks in front of other temples in UK, the protesters said they would not allow Hindu leaders to visit the country.

As tensions flare up in Britain, News18 takes a look at the genesis of tensions in Leicester, what governments have said and what lies ahead for the communities:

The Leicester Episode

Sources told CNN-News18 that clashes began on August 28 when a Muslim restaurant in Leicester disrespected the Indian flag before the final result of the first Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. This created tension between groups from India and Pakistan. As India won the match, the crowds celebrated with flags and crackers with permission from the local administration.

On September 4, Pakistan won the match and almost 10,000 youth joined in from Birmingham, said sources. Among the many incidents of violence, a Hindu home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi was attacked. An attempt to knife a young Hindu male was recorded and his aunt was punched in the nose when she came to save him, CNN-News18 had earlier reported.

The group reportedly assembled in a stadium and gave a call that Islam is in danger. Some youths also desecrated a local Hanuman temple, said sources.

The attacks continued into the third day, when scores of Muslim youth went on a rampage, vandalising homes of at least 50 residents and several cars, said sources. The homes, identified with the help of religious symbols, were targeted, said sources.

What did the police say?

Leicestershire Police have so far made 47 arrests in relation to violence which broke out last weekend, mainly in the Belgrave and Spinney Hills areas in the north and east of the city.

On Twitter, Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm.”

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

What did local authorities say?

Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester city mayor, said “police had been given reassurance things were calming down a lot”. “It’s mostly young men in their late teens and early 20s and I have heard suggestions people have come in (to the city) from outside looking for an opportunity to have a set to. It’s very worrying for people in the areas where this has happened,” he said, appealing for calm.

Speaking to the BBC, Sanjiv Patel, who represents Hindu and Jain temples across Leicester, said all groups have lived in harmony in the city over the years. “But over the past few weeks, it is clear there are things that need to be discussed around the table to get out what people are unhappy about. Resorting to violence is not the way to deal with this,” he said.

Describing the events as “alarming”, Suleman Nagdi of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, told the BBC that there have been problems between the two communities since the cricket match, but things took a turn for the worst. “There are some very dissatisfied young men who have been causing havoc. We need to get the message out that this must end…” he was quoted as saying.

How did the Indian high commission react?

In a statement on Twitter on Monday, the Indian High Commission said, “We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.” India also urged the UK to protect those affected.

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

Leicester: Melting pot of cultures

Leicester, in the East Midlands region of England, is known as the city with a huge population of South Asian descent. The city’s Belgrave Road is famous as the Golden Mile, packed with Indian-origin jewellery, food and other businesses, and also a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

One of the most diverse cities in the UK, Leicester’s white population is just over 50 per cent, according to the 2011 census. Different ethnicities make up the rest of the population, with Hindus and Muslims sharing businesses and schools and respecting each other’s festivals and religious events.

The city’s former Indian-origin member of Parliament, the first of South Asian heritage, took to social media to appeal for calm.

“To me Leicester is the greatest city in the world. Nowhere else so many different people of different languages, cultures and ethnicities live together in harmony,” said Goan-origin Keith Vaz, who was MP for Leicester East from 1987 to 2019.

“We celebrate Diwali, Eid and Baisakhi as one big happy family. I am saddened to see recent events… a small minority of people are seeking to destroy the spirit of Leicester,” he said.

Why the unrest in Smethwick now?

Videos shared on social media showed a large crowd of people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane on Tuesday evening, with some members raising ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans.

According to a report in Birmingham World, a social media account called Apna Muslims had called for a “peaceful protest” outside the Durga Bhawan temple on Tuesday.

According to the report, the protesters gathered even after community leaders were apprised that the planned visit by Sadhvi Rithambara was cancelled. The community leaders were made aware of the cancellation long before the unruly protesters gathered outside the temple.

