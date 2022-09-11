'Green King' With Hatred for 'Ugly Architecture': What Sort of Monarch Could Charles III Be? | DECODED

Deemed ‘quirky’ for his many interests, hobbies and passions over the years, Charles the third is finally the King of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth Realm. But what sort of King will he be? A ‘green’ king, or one who ‘hates’ modern architecture?

Queen Elizabeth II, long regarded to be a figure of astute neutrality for her long 70-year reign, will be missed by political experts in the UK. But attention is now on Charles and whether the ‘sensitive’ leader will be able to hold together his subjects with the same glue his mother did.

His passion for saving the planet and organic farming — once mocked as cranky — is now seen as well ahead of his time. But a tendency to lobby his personal views on subjects such as contemporary architecture has prompted questions over his judgement.

A ‘War’ on Modern Architecture

In the 1980s, Charles mounted a crusade against “ugly” modern architecture, decrying a proposed extension to the National Gallery on Trafalgar Square in London as a “monstrous carbuncle”. The planned design was scrapped.

Despite mockery, he put his philosophy into practice by backing construction of a model village called Poundbury on his land in Dorset, in southwest England, in the early 1990s.

The housing development, built in a neo-classical Georgian style, has been derided by some critics as derivative and soulless but it has proved popular with buyers. He also helped redevelop a deprived area, Nansledan, near Newquay, in Cornwall, with colourful environmentally friendly housing and local amenities.

The ‘Green King’

Charles III has long been regarded a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change, which is likely to sit well with more eco-conscious younger Britons. However, some have regarded his environmentalism as ‘fake’. A Guardian report published in 2005 analysed the then Prince’s ‘environmentalism’ and whether he practiced what he preached. While it praised Charles for some of the measures he had taken, it also left questions some behind on whether the changes Charles had incorporated through his means could actually be reproduced on a large scale.

When Britain hosted the COP26 climate summit in Scotland last year, he gave the opening speech, urging world leaders seated in front of him to redouble their efforts to confront global warming and warning: “Time has quite literally run out.”

Sustainable Home, Car that Runs on White Wine

At Highgrove, Charles has cultivated a garden, which is open to the public, as well as a fully organic farm. It initially left some neighbouring farmers sceptical, but has gradually become a successful business and sells its produce under the “Duchy Organic” brand in the high-end supermarket chain Waitrose.

“His Royal Highness has taken many steps personally to live in a more sustainable way,” his official website for his tenure as prince of Wales said.

It noted about 90 percent of energy for office and domestic use now came from renewable sources, with around half that generated from on-site renewable sources such as solar panels, biomass boilers and heat pumps and the remainder from electricity and gas purchased from renewable sources. For several years Charles has published his annual carbon footprint — including unofficial travel — which amounted to 445 tonnes in the year to March 2022.

His car, an Aston Martin owned for over 50 years, has been modified to run on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese-making process.

But Charles Still Loves to Hunt…

Green credentials have not stopped Charles enjoying traditional royal pursuits of grouse shooting and deer stalking, earning him criticism from animal rights activists.

He also played polo until forced to retire in 2015 by a series of injuries.

Books and Art

Charles is an enthusiast of watercolour painting and sells lithographs of his works for charity, with sales reportedly totalling millions of pounds. At an exhibition of his watercolours in London in 2022, he wrote that he found the art form “one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know”.

“I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach,” he admitted.

Some seasoned art critics, however, have said their worth only came from having his name attached. “They are not awful,” sniffed The Guardian’s Jonathan Jones in 2016. “They are merely ordinary — and obviously amateur. He looks like what he is, a hobby artist.”

Charles supports traditional arts and crafts, including through the Scotland-based NGO Turquoise Mountain that he founded with the British former politician Rory Stewart and Afghanistan’s ex-president Hamid Karzai, which helps artisans in Afghanistan and other countries.

Softer Stance on Harry and Meghan?

With controversy that erupted on Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royalty and their subsequent allegations of racist remarks, there had been a rift between the monarchy and the younger royal couple. However, after the Queen’s death, Charles III extended an olive branch, and gave his love to Prince Harry and his wife.

He also extended his wishes for the couple ‘building their life overseas’. Soon after, Prince William, his wife Kate, Harry and Meghan were seen walking together and addressing the public.

Whether or not this is a start for mending ties will be seen in the future.

Too ‘Sensitive’ a King?

His vocal stances on issues including the environment have prompted some criticism that he is departing from constitutional norms which see the royal family remain politically neutral at all times. Charles has repeatedly vowed to remain true to constitutional practices, as recently as this week when he ascended to the throne.

But he may not see environmental and conservation causes as overtly political. “He would be very sensitive as a head of state,” predicted Ward. “He must be very careful about being seen to act in a way that might be seen as putting pressure on the government. But I don’t expect him not to speak at all.”

Ruby Wright, a 42-year-old illustrator who came to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, said on Friday that she hopes “he sticks to his guns”. “I think he needs to be more modest and really push the environmental agenda and make that his legacy,” she told AFP.

“I know he’s not allowed to be political at all but this isn’t politics. This is the future of humanity.” Laura Beirne, a 30-year-old fashion designer, agreed. “I think it’s positive he supports the environment. That’s important, I think, for my generation.”

As king, he will have less time for his passions of gardening and farming. He admitted in an interview in 1986 that he talked to plants, attracting some mockery. But the baton has already been passed to his son William, who shares his commitment to the environment.

Last year William created the Earthshot prize, which rewards projects that propose solutions to the climate crisis.

Read all the Latest Explainers News and Breaking News here