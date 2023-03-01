Heatwave Advisory: Why Has the Govt Asked People to Avoid Chai & Excess Protein in Summers?

After a warm February, experts are predicting a heatwave for India this summer season. The government has already issued an advisory for people to avoid certain foods in order to ensure their body’s health in high temperatures. Two things among these are to avoid high protein foods and to also avoid tea.

But why is this? And what sort of a diet should one have to ensure their well-being in summers? News18 Explains:

Why Not High Intake of Protein?

Those trying to lose weight or who go to the gym regularly are often advised to keep their protein intake high, as they are trying to increase their muscle mass. However, the government has advised against high intake of protein in the upcoming summers.

The logic behind this is: Pooja Makhija, celebrity nutritionist, and Govindrajan, Head, Research and Development, Sugar Free, told NDTV that one must ensure that they consume the recommended amount of proteins daily without fail, as they are the ‘building blocks of life.’ However, she advises against excess in summers as proteins “are more difficult to digest; when combined with heat and dehydration, they may make you feel uneasy and even ill."

As per the expert, one gram of protein per kilo of ideal body weight is advised daily Hence, if one’s optimum body weight is 57–58 kilograms, regardless of one’s present weight, the daily protein intake should not go over 57–58 grams.

And What’s Wrong With Tea/Coffee?

Tea, or chai as many in various parts of India like to call it, is a staple and almost a family food tradition. However, the government has advised against it in summers, as there are better options to hydrate in such temperatures.

“Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar as these actually, lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps," says the advisory. Read more on this here

But why?

Chai or the staple hot tea households usually indulge in are often guilty of copious amounts of heavy milk and sugar. This tends to raise the body temperature, says a report by Quint, and can lead to dehydration, which can result in various health problems.

The same can go for heavily sugared or fatty coffee preparations.

So, instead of loading one’s refreshment (whether tea or coffee) with fatty milk or sugar, one can opt for sugarless classic black tea, green tea or cold iced tea (but without excess sugar).

Of course, nothing beats water and electrolytes (as recommended by the government).

What Should One Have in Summers?

As per the report by NDTV, fresh fruits and vegetables must be a regular part of one’s diet as high temperatures throughout the summer may cause dehydration and electrolyte loss. Makhija says one should increase their consumption of seasonal, fresh fruit and vegetables through a variety of dishes, including veggie lasagnas, vegetable chips, sandwiches, and healthy soups.

The healthiest addition to one’s diet in a hot season may be icy sorbets, chaas, coconut water, kokum water, and fruit slushies, the report says. These foods are effective at reestablishing electrolyte balance and experts advise consuming 10 to 12 glasses of water each day.

What To Do if Someone Experiences Heatstroke Symptoms?

The government has said that Indians should immediately call on 108/102 if they find someone with high body temperature; and is either unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating.

