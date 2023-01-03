Hubbub in Haldwani: Law of The 'Land', Railways Eviction Action, Protests And Politics | EXPLAINED

While the world was ushering in the new year on January 1, the people of Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani woke up to a public notice in newspapers from the railways, asking them to free its land near the train station. The anti-encroachment drive, in the area commonly called Gaffur Basti, is likely to impact around 4,400 families and about 50,000 people. Some of them claimed they have been settled on the land for decades.

According to officials, the anti-encroachment drive is on about 2.2 km of railway land at Haldwani station. Falling under the Izzatnagar division of North Eastern Railway, the land – from 80.710 to 82.900 km – in Lal Kuan to Kathgodam (LKU-KGM) section has been under encroachment.

Railways identified 4,365 encroachments in 2017

In 2013, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court of Uttarakhand against illegal mining in Gaula river running adjacent to the Haldwani railway station. The High Court, situated in Nainital, took suo moto cognisance and ordered the railways to examine the encroachments in this area. In a joint survey, in 2017, with the state government authorities, the railways identified 4,365 encroachments.

Later, a fresh writ petition was filed in the High Court on the delay in the removal of encroachments. The court, in March 2022, directed district administration, Nainital, and railways to conduct a meeting and chalk out a plan.

Eviction planning started in 2022

In April 2022, a meeting was held between the railway officers at the Izzatnagar division and the Nainital district administration. The same month the railways submitted an action plan for the removal of the encroachments.

The final decision on the writ petition came on December 20, 2022. The court directed the railways to take action for eviction of the unauthorised occupants from the railway land.

What the HC has said on eviction

The court directed the railway authorities to give a week’s notice to the occupants to free the land. It also said that the railways, in coordination with the district administration, and if needed, any other paramilitary forces, should ask the people to vacate the land.

The notice was to be given in newspapers and by beats of drum in the area, the order said. The railways also had to inform the residents of the probable action to be taken after the expiry of a one-week period.

Notice issued on Sunday; what can happen after a week

The railways has issued a public notice in the newspapers on January 1, which is Sunday. They have asked the people of Banbhoolpura to remove encroachments within seven days.

According to the court order, after the seven-day period is over, the railways can take forcible possession of the occupied land from the encroachers, if they fail to vacate the premises.

The authorities can demolish or remove the unauthorised structures on the railways land.

Further, in case of forcible eviction, the railways can recover the amount it invested for the land recovery from the encroachers. The order added that the amount would be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

To meet any probable contingency, the court has directed the Uttarakhand home secretary, director general of police, and the head of the Railway Protection Force to ensure enough deployment at the site.

After the drive is completed, the railway administration has been directed to check the extent of the land boundaries and its verification and proper fencing of the railway property in dispute. The railway administration was also asked to deploy necessary forces to ensure no future act of encroachment is done on this land.

“Around 4500 security personnel including personnel from state police and paramilitary force will join on 8th January when the eviction drive begins," said Neelesh Bharne, DIG (Kumaon), to News18.

Resistance

The Congress and Samajwadi Party are protesting against the eviction order. Samajwadi Party leader SK Rai said a 10-member party delegation which includes MP ST Hasan and senior MLAs will reach Haldwani on Wednesday.

“This is a conspiracy to evict thousands of minority families from their homes residing since decades. And Samajwadi Party will do everything to support the families" Rai said.

The Vanbhoolpoora residents say that they have been living in Haldwani since decades.

“Our forefathers came here at Banbhoolpura in the early 1940s. For the last several decades we have been paying taxes, we have water and electricity connections and now suddenly railways has claimed land," complained Ayaz.

Since last week, hundreds of families have been protesting daily in the area. Women with their children are participating in the stir.

Legal battle ahead

A day after receiving the notice, the residents of the Banbhoolpura area moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order for the removal of encroachments. What will happen eventually in the issue can only be revealed after the apex court will hear the matter on January 5.

Besides, the Congress is also supporting the residents. Senior leader Salman Khurshid is representing the aggrieved parties in the Supreme Court. It is learnt that more than ten PIL have been filed in the apex court against the HC order. The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

