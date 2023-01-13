India Now Has the World's Largest Cruise MV Ganga Vilas: Row to Some Other Beatific Journeys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, and inaugurate a ‘Tent City’ on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi on January 13 via video conferencing.

About the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise

MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, traversing across 27 river systems in the two countries, it said.

Modi said the 51-day river cruise is a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of carrying 36 tourists and having all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey, it noted.

The PMO said the cruise has been curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ‘ghats’ and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.

In line with the prime minister’s endeavour to boost river cruise tourism, the service will help unlock the huge untapped potential of the sector and herald a new age of tourism for India, it said.

As the new cruise enthralls, take a look at some other cruises India has:

Sundarbans River Cruise

Sundarbans River Cruise is special for those who love nature, and want to look at mangroves. The cruise runs through the famous Sundarban mangroves, taking in the scenery along the way. It further travels down the Malta River, passing through the well-known Sundarban Tiger Reserve.

Chilika Lake Cruise

The cruise offers a fantastic way to experience Odisha. Chilika Lake Cruise entices avid bird watchers as the lake has an abundance of bird life. As one travels, they will see a variety of resident and migratory water birds, including cranes. The cruise departs from Mangalajodi and to Rajahamsa Beach to see river dolphins, mangroves, and small island villages.

Garuda,the 1st cruise boat in Chilika lake is now ready to sail. Complying to all statutory regulations, this house boat will take you on an exciting, comfortable & enjoyable journey in the lake.Thanks to Vikas eco resorts for this nice initiative. pic.twitter.com/AcAkG0hEfY— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 8, 2022

Mangalore River Cruise

The cruise runs on the calm Phalguni River in Mangalore. The Phalguni River’s final destination is the Arabian Sea, but before that, the river hosts those who want to take a tour of Mangalore’s coastal areas. The 3-hour river cruise takes one to picturesque coastal villages. The delicious traditional Mangalorean cuisine served onboard is the cruise’s highlight.

Mandovi River Cruise

The Mandovi River Cruise allows one to experience Goa’s culture and sights. The cruise is only a couple of hours long, but it is an unforgettable experience, says a report by Times of India. As one cruises through the Chorao and Divar Islands, one can enjoy Goan folk songs, dances, and food.

Ganges River Heritage Cruise

It’s an ideal Ganges river cruise. One of the most exciting things to do in Kolkata is the six-day Ganges Heritage River Cruise. On the first day, the cruise will begin with a visit to the magnificent Howrah Bridge, followed by a tour of Kolkata’s British colonial past in Barrackpore, Chandannagar, Serampore, and Bandel.

The next leg of one’s journey will take you to Shantipur’s terracotta temples and the well-known Weavers Colony (tant cotton). The next stop is Mayapur’s famous ISKCON temple and Kansari Artisans Village. The best is saved for last - Murshidabad, one of West Bengal’s oldest cities. The Hazarduari Palace Museum in Mushidabad is a must-see, says the report.

Brahmaputra River Cruise

The 10-night Brahmaputra River Cruise connects Guwahati and Jorhat-Dibrugarh. The cruise will take you to Sibsagar, the former kingdom of the Ahom kings, Majuli island, Kaziranga National Park, a heritage tour of Tezpur, and Sualkuchi, a well-known silk weaving village.

