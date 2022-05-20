Indrani Mukerjea All Set to Walk Out of Jail Today. News18 Revisits 'Dark Twists & Turns' of Sheena Bora Murder Case

Indrani Mukherjea will likely walk out of jail today. A special CBI court on Thursday had granted the former media executive release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh. Prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, Mukerjea’s lawyer told ANI on Friday that ‘all formalities have been complied with’.

“We’re very happy that she will be released from jail today as all formalities have been complied with. I will receive her. She will attend every date of the trial as we want the case to proceed expeditiously,” said lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

Mukerjea (50) was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, six-and-a-half years after she was arrested in the murder case. News18 revisits the famous case which had grabbed limelight at the time. Take a look:

Sheena Bora Murdered, Body ‘Disposed’

Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna allegedly strangled 24-year-old Sheena Bora in a car in April 2012. Her body was later discovered in a forest in Raigad district, allegedly burned.

The murder, however, was discovered three years later, in 2015, when Shyamwar, who assisted in the body disposal, was arrested in another case. In the Sheena Bora case, Rai later became an approver. Indrani was arrested in August after that.

On November 19, 2015, the former media baron and Indrani’s spouse Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being a part of that plan. Mukerjea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2020 after serving more than four years in prison. His 17-year marriage to Indrani Mukerjea came to an end while he was in prison, as the two divorced in October, 2017.

But Why Was She Killed?

Sheena was in a live-in relationship with her stepbrother Rahul, Peter Mukerjea’s younger son from his first marriage to Shabnam Singh. In April 2012, Peter, Indrani, and Sanjeev allegedly conspired to murder Sheena, according to the CBI. The homicide was motivated by financial issues as well as Indrani’s resistance to Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, according to the agency.

Other Twists and Turns

According to reports, Indrani initially claimed Sheena had gone to the United States for further studies and accused Rahul of stalking her. Sheena is also said to have filed her resignation letter on the day of her “disappearance” and sent a “break-up SMS” to Rahul from her phone.

After learning that her co-conspirators, ex-husband Sanjeev and driver, had confessed their roles in the murder, Indrani reportedly broke down during questioning in 2016 and admitted to killing her daughter Sheena.

Indrani has stated that her daughter is alive on multiple occasions and has only mentioned the case in terms of “abduction” and “disappearance.” Though she did not accuse Peter directly, she claimed in 2017 that he may have been responsible for her daughter’s disappearance due to “greed and ill-will.”

