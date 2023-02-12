Lithium Reserve Discovery in J&K is Truly a Gamechanger for India. Here's How

The country’s first lithium reserve, found in Jammu and Kashmir, is of the best quality, a senior government official told PTI as upbeat villagers expressed hope the discovery will bring them a bright future.

The 5.9-million ton reserve of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in Reasi district by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

“Lithium falls in the critical resource category which was not earlier available in India and we were dependent for its 100 percent import. The G3 (advanced) study of the GSI shows the presence of best quality lithium in abundant quantity in the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Salal village (Reasi)," J-K Mining Amit Secretary Sharma told PTI.

What is Lithium?

Lithium is a chemical element of Periodic Group 1 (Ia), the alkali metal group, and the lightest of the solid elements. The metal itself, which is soft, white, and shiny, as well as several of its alloys and compounds, are manufactured on a large scale.

What All is Lithium Used?

According to a report by Volkswagen, the global market for lithium is expanding quickly. Annual production in the top producing countries increased from 25,400 to 85,000 tonnes between 2008 and 2018.

Its usage in electric vehicle batteries is a significant growth driver. However, lithium is also used in laptop and cell phone batteries, as well as in the glass and ceramics industries, the report says.

Where All is Lithium Found & Where Does India Stand Now?

According to data compiled as of June 3, 2022, Bolivia had the most lithium deposits, followed by Chile, Australia, China, and Argentina, according to SPglobal.

Country Lithium Reserve in Tonnes Bolivia 39,000,000 Chile 19,903,332 Australia 7,717,776 China 6,690,180 United States 5,762,917

An India’s first large lithium discovery, with the sole other reserves being a minor 1600-tonne deposit identified in Karnataka two years ago, means India now has the world’s fifth-largest lithium reserves, just ahead of the United States, says a report by Quartz.

Until now, the country had relied on Australia, Chile, and Argentina for any lithium imports required for its manufacturing sector. But because refining lithium ore into a material that can be used to produce batteries is a difficult process, India will continue to rely on imports for at least a few years, the Quartz report says.

How is the Lithium Discovery Significant?

Sharma said against the normal grade of 220 parts per million (PPM), the lithium found in Jammu and Kashmir is of 500 ppm-plus grading, and with a stockpile of 5.9 million tons, India will surpass China in its availability .

. “India joined a select group of countries at the global level after this finding and it will fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India)," he told PTI.

Sharma said lithium has widespread usage and its discovery at a time of India’s G20 presidency provides an opportunity for J-K to showcase its rich reserves.

When Could Extraction Start?

Asked about the possible timeline for its extraction to start, Sharma said every project takes its own time. “We had G3 level study and it will now be followed by G2 and G1 study before the final extraction of the metal." “Everything will be done at the earliest and we will collaborate with the GSI and extend our full support in this historical feat," he said.

The officer assured the people that the reserve will be a game-changer for them as the local youths are given preference in any project as per the government’s industrial policy.

“The local youth, whether skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled, will be part of this project. People who will be affected by this project will be adequately compensated and rehabilitated under rules," he said.

How Have Locals Reacted?

People living in the villages around the site are excited at the discovery, PTI reported.

“It is a very happy moment for all of us and we are feeling proud. After the railway projects and Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which are major source of employment for the locals, this project is going to be a game-changer for us," Salal Deputy Sarpanch Rajinder Singh said.

Salal is home to the Salal Hydroelectric Power Station, a run-of-the-river hydropower project on Chenab river. Salal is located on way to under-construction paradigmatic Chenab railway bridge with a height of 359 meters, 30 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Jaspal Singh, another villager who claimed to have worked as a labourer with the GSI survey team, told PTI they surveyed the hills for the last two years and returned about three months back.

“We are feeling lucky to be part of this project which will generate ample employment opportunities for the locals. We salute the hard work of the survey team especially given the challenging situation during the outbreak of Corona pandemic," he said, adding “one of the team members died during the survey".

Senior Democratic Azad Party leader (DAP) and former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma congratulated the people for the finding of the lithium reserve and urged the government to ensure that the local youth be given employment in the project.

“The industry for excavation of the metal should be set up in Reasi and the local people should be engaged," the former member of legislative assembly from Reasi said.

He said there is also a need for fully exploring the lower Himalayas across Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest Explainers here