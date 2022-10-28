Loans, Shares & Piles of Elon Musk's Cash Financed $44 Bn Deal for Twitter | News18 Takes a Moolah Dive

It’s official now. Elon Musk has taken over Twitter after the mammoth $44 billion deal got finalised on Thursday evening.

But how did Musk finance this deal? According to reports, the tech industrialist has offered money from his personal assets, investment funds, and bank loans, among other things, to pay for his takeover of Twitter.

News18 explains the details:

Personal Finances

Initially, the Tesla CEO hoped to contribute no more than $15 billion of his personal funds to the $44 billion transaction.

A large portion of that, approximately $12.5 billion, was expected to come from loans secured by his shares in the electric car company, avoiding the need for him to sell those shares.

Musk eventually dropped the loan idea and put up more cash. The 51-year-old ended up selling approximately $15.5 billion in Tesla stock in two waves, in April and August.

In the end, the South African-born billionaire will pay slightly more than $27 billion in cash in the transaction.

Importantly, Musk, who Forbes magazine estimates is worth $220 billion, already owns 9.6 percent of Twitter in market capitalization.

Investment funds

The total value of the transaction includes $5.2 billion from investment groups and other large funds, including a $1 billion check from Larry Ellison, co-founder of software company Oracle, AFP reported.

Qatar Holding, which is owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has also contributed capital.

And Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal transferred to Musk the nearly 35 million shares he already owned.

Contributors will become Twitter shareholders in exchange for their investments.

Loans

The remaining funds, totaling approximately $13 billion, are backed by bank loans from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Japanese banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho, Barclays, and the French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas.

Morgan Stanley’s contribution alone is estimated to be $3.5 billion, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

These loans are guaranteed by Twitter, and it is the company, not Musk, who will be financially responsible for repaying them.

The California firm has struggled to generate profit and has worked at an operating loss in the first half of 2022, implying that the debt generated by the takeover could add even more financial pressure to the social media platform’s already precarious position.

With inputs from AFP

