Measles Mayhem: 84 Cases in 2 Months, 3 Deaths in 48 Hrs Put Mumbai on Alert | Know Symptoms, Cure

Mumbai is on alert yet again, this time against the highly contagious measles disease which is suspected to have killed three children within a span of 48 hours and infected over 80 people in a span of two months.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the outbreak and said most cases are from the M-East ward that covers Govandi. Till October, the city recorded several cases of measles from the slum pockets in Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Mahim, Bandra and Matunga, the Indian Express reported. So far, four deaths associated with measles have been reported. One died early in October, while three children Hasnain (5), Noorain (3.5) and Fazal khan (13 months old) — all residents of Rafi Nagar in Govandi — died within 48 hours between October 26-27. Two of the deaths are still under review by the civic death committee for confirmation of the cause of death, IE said.

According to BMC, between September and October, 84 cases of measles were reported. The corporation’s team, which is going door-to-door to check on possible cases, visited the disease-prone areas ahead of the Union government’s team landing in Mumbai. A team member said the children who died were not fully immunised, which made them susceptible to the infection.

The healthcare workers added that vaccination in slums, especially in Govandi which is located close to the Deonar dumping ground, is difficult since residents are hesitant and prone to neglect their symptoms.

As authorities work round-the-clock to control the outbreak, News18 takes a look at the disease, symptoms, and prevention:

What is measles?

Commonly called ‘khasra’, measles is a highly contagious viral disease which starts in the respiratory system. The virus from the paramyxovirus family spreads to other parts of the body through the bloodstream and is one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), cases of measles have been on the rise in India. Till September 2022, the country saw over 11,156 cases. The incidence has doubled in the first two months of 2022 compared to the previous year with a 79 per cent increase, India Today reported.

How does it spread?

Measles spreads by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions.

An infected child can spread the virus to others for about eight days, starting four days before the rash appears and ending when the rash has been present for four days, Indian Express reported.

What are the symptoms?

The first sign is usually a high fever, which begins about 10-12 days after exposure to the virus and lasts for 4 to 7 days. This may be accompanied by cough, runny nose, red eyes, sore throat and white spots inside the mouth.

The most notable sign of a measles infection is rashes on the skin. This commonly appears on the head and slowly spreads to other parts of the body.

Can the vaccine help?

The WHO recommends immunisation for all children with two doses of measles vaccine, either alone, or in a measles-rubella (MR) or measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) combination. In India, as part of the National Health Mission, measles vaccination is given under the Universal Immunisation Programme at 9-12 months of age and the second dose at 16-24 months of age.

Unvaccinated children are at a high risk of measles complications, including death. Even pregnant women are at high risk, including people who have not been vaccinated with the MR (measles rubella) vaccine.

India’s target

India launched a one-time immunisation campaign for all children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years in 2017 to eliminate measles and rubella. In May, the government adopted a National Strategic Plan to eliminate measles by the end of 2023.

However, the latest outbreak seems to have thrown a spanner in the works and authorities are now trying to quickly trace the infection, possible sources and ensure every child is vaccinated.

Following news of the outbreak, the Union health ministry deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team in the city to track the surge of cases. The three-member team, comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, will assist the state health authorities.

