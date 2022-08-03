Monkeypox Making You Jittery About Flying? News18 Explains Why Infected Co-Passenger May Not Transmit Virus

The death of a 22-year-old man, who boarded a flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back home for Kerala after testing positive for monkeypox, has not only puzzled authorities in India but also upped the panic level in the country — especially for flyers.

The man did not report to any health facility in Kerala for five days and died on July 30 due to encephalitis (swelling of the brain). An upset Union government has reached out to authorities in UAE to find out how the man was allowed to fly despite testing positive for the viral infection, which is spreading its tentacles across the globe.

So, can you catch the virus if you are in an aircraft with an infected passenger?

According to experts, the chances are unlikely because the infection spreads mainly through skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, or sexual contact with someone who has the monkeypox rashes. Direct contact with the lesions or the fluid in it, or indirect contact with contaminated material such as linens, can also lead to spread of the infection.

While large respiratory droplets can be a mode of transmission, prolonged and close contact with the infected person would be a requirement to catch the virus. Experts are thus of the opinion that wearing a mask as part of Covid-19 protocol can save you from monkeypox.

At present, maximum cases seem to be occurring in men who have sex with men (MSM), making sexual contact the most efficient way of transmission.

According to Andy Seale, an advisor on sexually transmitted infections at the World Health Organisation (WHO), “We’re seeing cases that are largely focused on men. And when we look at those cases, we’re noticing that actually its men who have sex with men… There have been some cases reported in women and children, but these have been very limited.”

When should you see a doctor?

If you or anyone around you notices unexplained pox-like rashes, coupled with fever, headache, body ache, profound weakness, or swollen lymph nodes, medical help should be sought. A history of international travel in the last 21 days ups your chances of being infected with monkeypox.

Can a vaccine help?

The risk of death is extremely low for now — less than 1 per cent and in most cases, home isolation seems to be working for patients.

