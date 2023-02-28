Namaskar to Northeast: Exit Polls Give Positive Outlook to BJP in Nagaland, Tripura; Here's Why

Exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya, a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland, the two states that went to polls on Monday, and seemed to oscillate between predicting a clean sweep for the BJP to a hung house in the state of Tripura, where a new party the Tipra Motha may emerge as a potential king-maker in the polls, held a week back, as per a PTI report.

The BJP has been projected as performing well in all three of the northeastern states, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, according to these exit polls. And while exit polls are not foolproof predictions, there is something to be said about a number of factors which have may have tilted things in BJP’s favour in the Northeast.

As per a report in Money Control written by political commentator Sagarneel Sinha, there are a couple of things which he says have worked in BJP’s favour. These are:

Modi Factor: According to the report, PM Narendra Modi-led government’s focus on welfare in a region which has often complained of being ‘ignored’ by previous Central regimes.

Manik Saha in Tripura: Sinha writes that the choice to name Manik Saha, an upright and soft-spoken individual, as the new chief minister, may have assisted the saffron party in containing the anti-incumbency sentiment. He also says that the CPM has seen a sizable portion of its support erode following its loss in the 2018 state elections. “Even while there were indications that the Left was regaining support in the most recent local elections, it appears that the party hasn’t been able to reclaim the portion of the vote that it lost to the BJP. Also, there’s a chance that voters on the Left and the House won’t correctly transfer their votes. Notably, Tripura’s model featured no amicable disputes between the two allies in any seat, in contrast to the West Bengal Left-Congress model," he explains.

Meanwhile, the newbie party Tipra Motha, founded by former royal Pradyot Kishore Mankiya Debbarma, is shown as gathering 9-16 seats from the tribal areas with a concentrated 20 per cent of the vote share.

Former militant-turned-Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal told PTI before the elections that in case of a hung house, his party would consider supporting any party which conceded to or furthered its demand for a separate Tipraland state. “In a post-poll scenario, we are willing to support from outside (in case of a hung house), but you have to agree on paper and on the floor of the House that a new state will be created," he had said.

Nagaland: The NDPP, which is led by ally chief minister Neiphiu Rio, is a significant contributor to the saffron party’s success. Rio is a well-known figure in the region. The demise of the opposition in the state, in addition to the Modi factor, has contributed to the NDPP-BJP partnership, the report says.

What About Meghalaya?

Both the Times Now ETG Exit and India Today-My Axis polls predicted a hung house in the state described as ‘Scotland of the east’, even though Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remained confident of victory.

“We are happy that exit poll predictions are in line with our belief that we will get more seats than what we did last time … we are keeping all our options and will do what is in the best interest of the state," Sangma said, in an indication that post-poll alliances were being thought of.

The Times Now ETG Exit poll predicted Sangma’s NPP would get 18-26 seats, Trinamool Congress led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma would take 8-14 seats, UDP another 8-14 seats while BJP would improve its tally from two to anything between 3-6 seats.

India Today-My Axis predicted that NPP would bag 18-24 seats, short of majority, forcing it to look towards other parties to shore up figures. It also gave UDP 8-12 seats, Congress 6-12 seats, TMC 5-9 seats and the BJP 4-8 seats.

The Zee News-Matrize exit poll predicted that the National People’s Party will retain Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats. Also It predicted 8-13 seats for Trinamool and 6-11 for BJP.

As per Sinha in his report, the Meghalaya BJP boasts some well-known faces, such Sanbor Shullai and Alexander Laloo Hek, in addition to the Modi factor.

The Hindu minority voting overwhelmingly for the BJP is likely to be advantageous to the party. In the elections, the BJP campaigned on every seat and didn’t hold back while criticising the NPP, a prominent partner in the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The BJP is the party in power at the federal level, and having the federal government on your side is usually advantageous, so the NPP is likely to maintain its alliance with it, he argues.

With PTI inputs

