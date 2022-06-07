News18 Explains | How Contagious are BA.4, BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants and Should You be Worried

The World Health Organization has been tracking the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus since April this year. The two are sub-variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant.

The presence of these sub-variants in India was confirmed by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) on May 22 with cases in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The INSACOG had said that these sub-variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

The sub-variants were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries. Here’s all you need to know about the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants:

Appearing to Grow in Numbers

According to information available on the website of Gavi vaccine alliance, the number of countries reporting the detection of these variants and their case numbers are rising.

“In South Africa, the percentage of sequences designated BA.4 has grown from less than 1% in January 2022 to more than 35% on 29 April 2022. The percentage of sequences designated BA.5 stood at 20% by the end of April,” it said.

In May, South Africa accounted for the greatest proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 cases at 69% and 45% of the global cases, respectively. BA.4 had also been detected in Austria (7% of global cases), the UK (6%), the US (5%) and Denmark (3%). BA.5 was detected in Germany (22%), Portugal (13%), the UK (9%) and US (3%).

While it is too early to draw conclusions, the sub-variants could be more transmissible than the existing Omicron variant or could be exploiting diminishing immunity post infection or vaccination.

Additional Mutations

As per Gavi, BA.4 and BA.5 share many of the same mutations as the original Omicron variant, but have more in common with the BA.2, the dominant variant of concern the world over. The sub-variants are also reported to possess additional mutations.

“Both new variants carry an L452R mutation, which was also previously detected in the Delta variant, and is thought to make the virus more contagious by enhancing the virus’s ability to attach to human cells; it may also help it to partially evade destruction by immune cells,” the Gavi website said.

“They also possess a genetic change, called a F486V mutation, near where their spike protein binds to human cells. This may also help them partially evade our immune response,” it added.

No Indication of Severe Disease

So far there has been no indication that BA.4 or BA.5 lead to new symptoms or more severe disease.

However, a study conducted by Alex Sigal at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, showed antibodies were much less effective against the sub-variants than they were against the original Omicron strain. The study was conducted on 39 people who had recovered from the original strain.

It also showed that antibodies in 15 individuals who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 put up a better fight than those with just the natural immunity post recovery.

Posting a Twitter thread on the study, Alex Sigal said, “BA.4/BA.5 escape, while not as dramatic as Omicron escape from vaccine or Delta immunity, is enough to cause trouble and lead to an infection wave. But not likely to cause much more severe disease than the previous wave, especially in vaccinated.”

We measured immunity against the #Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants by people infected with the original (BA.1) Omicron sub-lineage. Results consistent with these variants forming next infection wave. Manuscript submitted to medRxiv and available here:https://t.co/rGaEB9GdmS — Alex Sigal (@sigallab) April 29, 2022

In South Africa, the sub-variants have pushed up the number of infections but hospitalisations and deaths remain low.

BA.4 & BA.5 Recent Developments:

– Wave of infections in SA has peaked with, so far, low hospitalizations & deaths

– Rapid increase of infections in Portugal, with older & highly vaccinated population

– Resurgence in both countries without BA.2 wave

– ECDC listed as VOCs pic.twitter.com/AxoAiIgPOf — Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) May 17, 2022

According to Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation-South Africa director Tulio de Oliveria, in “countries with a large BA.2 wave, the BA.4 and BA.5 seem to be increasing slowly.”

As the world grapples with yet another version of the coronavirus, public health experts and the medical community says the bottom stays the same: masks, hand sanitisation, vaccination and boosters.

