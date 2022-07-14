NEWS18 EXPLAINS: Maharashtra Govt Gives Go Ahead For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday announced that all clearances have been given for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train in the state. In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for early completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and said his government’s focus is on creating infrastructure for the 21st century in the financial capital.

After virtually inaugurating two additional railway lines (5th and 6th) connecting Thane and Diva in the Mumbai metropolitan region, PM Modi had said the ambitious project (also called bullet train) is the need of the hour as it will strength infrastructure capacity building and reinforce Mumbai’s identity as “the city of dreams”.

In September 2017, Modi and his the then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train project in Gujarat.

Here’s all you need to know about the project.

MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD BULLET TRAIN ROUTE

The train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will be linked by a total of 12 stations. Train will stop at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati stations. The Mumbai station will be underground while all others will be elevated.

MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD BULLET TRAIN PROJECT COST

The Mumbai to Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology. The estimated cost of the 508 Kilometres high-speed corridor is said to be Rs 1,10,000 crore.

HOW FAST BULLET TRAIN CAN RUN?

The bullet train will operate at a speed of 320-km per hour. It will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours. A train journey between these two cities usually takes about seven hours now while flights take about an hour.

In 2018, the then Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted that bullet train will leave from Mumbai every 20 minutes.

आत्मनिर्भर भारत की गति एवं शक्ति की प्रतीक बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना का कार्य जोर-शोर से चल रहा है। जल्द ही यात्री इस ट्रेन के सफर का आनंद ले सकेंगे। देखिए इस परियोजना पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों के कुछ दृश्य।#BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/DkeWUGNx0U — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 22, 2022

MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD BULLET TRAIN FARE

According to a report in June, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated that the fare will be kept at par with First AC train. He, however, said that no final decision has been taken yet.

At present, the First AC fare between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,400, depending on trains.

MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD BULLET TRAIN KEY FEATURES

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the Bullet Trains will be equipped with the most advanced signaling system which is used in Japan’s Shinkansen trains. NHSRCL which is implementing the project shared that there will be three different classes in these trains namely – First class, Standard class and Business class. The Bullet Train will have various modern passenger aircraft-like features like overhead baggage racks, reading lamps, LED lighting in First class and Business class. There will also be seat leg rests operating in conjunction with seat tilting. The High Speed Trains will also boast other modern facilities such as power outlets for mobile or laptop charging, and they will also be equipped with modernized toilets for men, women as well as with special consideration to wheelchair accessibility. All coaches will be fitted with an enhanced passenger information system – to make communication easier with the onboard commuters. LCD passenger information display will also be installed across coaches. The onboard displays will show information including train number and name, information in emergency situations, current station, next stopping station, destination station, text news, door opening side, speed, and etc. Keeping in mind the diversity, the LCD displays will provide information in Hindi, English, Gujarati as well as Marathi.

