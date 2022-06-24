News18 Explains | New Govt or Fresh Elections? What's Next in Maharashtra’s Political Saga

The latest crisis in Maharashtra politics, triggered by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s banner of revolt, has reached the state Assembly with Chief Minister and party supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s faction seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs.

Shinde, who is camped with the MLAs loyal to him at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, says he has the support of 50 legislators, including Independents, which makes his faction “the real Shiv Sena”.

The Shiv Sena led by Thackeray has sought the disqualification of 12 legislators from the Shinde camp for not attending the legislature party meeting on Wednesday. Responding to it, Shinde has said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting.

No matter which way it goes, the disqualification of the MLAs could most likely be the opening scene of the second act of Maharashtra’s political drama. The current Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra can fall only if Uddhav Thackeray chooses to resign due to lack of numbers or if it loses a floor test in the Assembly.

News18.com takes a look at what to expect next in the political saga:

Shinde Camp Goes to the Governor

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an emotional appeal to the Shinde camp, has already offered to quit the top post and left the official residence ‘Varsha’ for family home ‘Matoshree’ on Wednesday. Shinde, however, had been insistent that he break off the alliance with the NCP and Congress, and has now even moved beyond that position to the point of no return.

Speculated to be left with the support of fewer than 15 MLAs, the Thackeray camp is planning for a show of strength with Sena corporators later on Friday. The government will continue to function until Thackeray resigns or fails a floor test in the Assembly. Either of these scenarios could be forced if Shinde and the 50 MLAs he claims to have officially inform the Maharashtra Governor about withdrawing support to the Thackeray government.

Resignation or Floor Test

Faced with the inevitable, Uddhav Thackeray could choose to resign. In this scenario, the Governor will likely call upon the BJP to form the government which would then have to prove majority in the Assembly. The saffron party could sail through with the rumoured support of the MLAs loyal to Shinde.

If Thackeray does not resign, he would have to face a floor test in the Assembly, a bleak prospect for the Chief Minister given the numbers of the rival faction. The government will fall if Thackeray fails the floor test, again leading to a scenario where the BJP is called to form the government.

But in case the BJP is unable to muster up the numbers, the state will most likely go under President’s Rule as it did in November 2019. It is during this duration that options to form the government are explored and new alliances could be forged.

However, if the stalemate continues, the state will head for fresh Assembly elections.

Anti-Defection Law

The anti-defection law penalises elected representatives who switch parties with disqualification. MPs and MLAs switching over can, however, skirt the law if their numbers are equal to or more than two-thirds of the party’s strength in the legislature. The faction can then merge with another party or remain a separate group in the House.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly, including the Shinde camp. In order to be safe from the anti-defection rule, Shinde needs at least 36 MLAs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.