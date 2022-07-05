NEWS18 EXPLAINS: Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand Expressway Completed 8 Months Ahead of Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway on July 12. The expressway, from Chitrakoot to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, has been completed eight months ahead of deadline. Laying the foundation stone on February 29, 2020 PM Modi had said that “this project will create thousands of job opportunities and connect the common people with facilities in bigger cities.”

Here’s all you need to know about the ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government:

THE REGION

Bundelkhand is divided between the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the larger portion lying in the latter state. It is situated along the southwestern edge of Uttar Pradesh. With a population of 21 million, Bundelkhand ranks among the least developed regions in north-central India. According to reports, drought, starvation and debt have claimed several lives in the region.

THE PROJECT

The Bundelkhand Expressway will supplement nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018. It is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The four-lane expressway is expandable to six-lane in the future, has 13 interchange points, and will connect seven districts of the state.

THE COST

The entire cost of the project is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore. However, the Yogi Adityanath government has saved Rs 1,132 crore, which is nearly 12.72% of the originally estimated cost, through e-tendering.

KEY FEATURES *

STARTING POINT: Near Bharatkoop at Jhansi-Prayagraj National Highway Number-35 in district Chitrakoot.

ENDING POINT: Near village Kudrail in district Etawah on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

LENGTH: Total 296.070 KM.

DISTRICTS BENEFITED: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.

MAIN RIVERS FALLING ON ALIGNMENT: Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa, and Sengar.

PROPOSED STRUCTURES ON THE EXPRESSWAY: 4 Railway Over Bridges, 14 Large bridges, 6 Toll Plazas, 7 Ramp Plaza, 266 small bridges, and 18 Fly Overs will also be constructed on the expressway.

*Source: upeida.up.gov.in

THE ROUTES

It will link the Bundelkhand region, considered to be one of the most backward areas of the country, to national capital Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. Starting from Jhansi, the Bundelkhand expressway will pass through the UP districts including Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya and Jalaun, Etawah. From there, it will reach Naseempur via Bateshwar in Agra, and thereafter join with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The expressway will have connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Agra-Noida Expressway. The Bundelkhand Expressway is said to reduce the time taken to travel between Chitrakoot and Delhi to just 6 hours.

STORY SO FAR

September 2019 : 90% land acquisition completed January 2020: Tenders awarded April 2020: Just 30% workers on site due to COVID-19 pandemic March 2021: 50% work completed August 2021: 70% work completed April 2022: 93% work completed July 12: PM Modi likely to inaugurate

THE DEADLINE AND PROGRESS

January 14, 2023 was the deadline for the completion of the project. But now it is completed eight months before the schedule.

The Bundelkhand Expressway is crucial to the success of the upcoming defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh. Work on an industrial corridor has also begun in the Banda and Jalaun districts.

