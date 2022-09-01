Old Wine in Old Bottle: What Changes as Delhi Reverts to Previous Excise Policy? | News18 Explains

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to bring back the old excise regime that was in force before November 17 last year, as its ambitious new policy that promised big discounts for consumers was scrapped on July 31 amid allegations of corruption.

So as the previous liquor policy makes a comeback to the capital from Thursday, at least for the following six months till a new formula replaces it for the next financial year, let’s take a look at what is about to happen.

Open for business

Close to 300 shops will be opened across the city on the first day of the re-launch of the old excise regime.

The figure will go up to 500 shops in a week, and 700 by the end of the year.

Prices are not expected to rise. In fact, they may drop slightly as the existing import fee of Rs 45 per nine bottles, 1% VAT, and 1% retail fee, are getting scrapped.

The nearly 250 L-7 retail vends operated by private players will remain closed for at least six months till the government comes up with a new system.

Glass half empty

All discounts and offers like “buy one, get one free”, etc, will cease. Dry days in the city will go back from 3 to 21.

Only government liquor shops— run by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC)— will be allowed to operate for the next six months.

Delhiites consume around 12-13 lakh bottles of liquor a day, and officials say they have sufficient stock for now to last a week.

Over 300 brands have been registered and will be available, they maintain.

App and running

Apart from this, the excise department is also launching its ‘mAbkaridelhi’ app, in English and Hindi, which will be available for both Android and iOS.

Consumers will be able to check the availability of brands of their choice, list and locations of stores, information about dry days, and scan to check the authenticity of liquor they purchase.

