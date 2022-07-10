PM National Apprenticeship Mela at over 200 locations: Know who can Apply and How?

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is all set to organise the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship mela. The Apprenticeship mela will be organished every month from now on with the aim of connecting youth to more opportunities for on-ground training within corporates while furthering employment opportunities.

As per the press release issued by the Minister of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the mela will be held at more than 200 locations in India on June 13, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. Over 1000 companies from more than 36 sectors will participate in the apprenticeship mela.

PM National Apprenticeship Mela: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who has have a pass certificate for Class 5 and Class 12, a skill training certificate, ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree will be able to apply for an interview in trades or opportunities. Those who will participate in this mela, will be able to choose from over 500 different trades, including welders, electricians, housekeepers, beauticians, and mechanics, among others.

PM National Apprenticeship Mela: Benefits

A candidate will receive an apprenticeship certificate from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) at the conclusion of their training time, giving them industry recognition.

In addition to choosing candidates on the spot, the organisations participating in the PM National Apprenticeship Mela will have the opportunity to meet potential apprentices on a shared platform. Additionally, small-scale industries that have a minimum of four employees will be able to hire apprentices at the event, claimed media reports.

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said “We hope that the Apprenticeship Mela will provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals across the country. While the primary purpose of these programmes is to recruit more apprentices, it is important to note that apprenticeships such as these are necessary for practical training, which is what we are striving for here. This has had a significant impact, as seen by the expanding number of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country.”

Aggarwal said that post the success of the previous apprenticeship mela held in April, it has been decided to conduct the PM National Apprenticeship Mela each month. “We aim to engage over one million young people as apprentices through these melas. This will not only give the candidates hands-on experience on the shop floors but also address the challenge of migration at a local level,” the secretary added, as per media reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.