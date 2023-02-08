Propose Day: The Surprising 'Diamond Ring' History Behind the Occasion | Explained

As part of the Valentine’s day week, today is supposed to be ‘Propose day,’ when people profess their love to a liked one in hopes of cementing a relationship. READ MORE

History of Propose Day

It is thought that Propose Day originated as part of the centuries-old Valentine’s week traditions. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Valentine’s week and its accompanying days originated in the West and have since extended to other regions, including India.

The origin of Propose Day is unknown and its history is little documented, the report says, adding that it is believed that Archduke Maximilian of Austria proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring in 1477. In 1816, Princess Charlotte’s engagement to her future husband was a major topic of conversation.

Consequently, Propose Day became a holiday celebrated on the second day of Valentine’s Week. In recent years, the celebration of Propose Day has grown in popularity and is now frequently commemorated by couples in many countries.

The Diamond Ring

Prior to Archduke Maximilian of Austria’s proposal, the most favoured rings incorporated various gemstones, frequently birthstones. As emerald was her birthstone, Prince Albert proposed to Queen Victoria in 1840 with a stunning emerald ring (she gave him two garters in return), a report by Racked states.

However, diamonds are frequently linked with the Queen, and occasionally the popularity of diamond engagement rings is falsely attributed to her, as hundreds of pieces of diamond jewellery were created to commemorate her 50 years on the throne in 1887. This resulted in a significant increase in demand for diamonds, which demonstrated patriotism and the ability to beautify oneself in a queenly manner. Diamonds began to appear everywhere, even on engagement rings.

And thus the diamond fashion began. The fact that diamonds are practically (but not technically) indestructible means that they can withstand daily wear and tear in a way that non-traditional gems such as pearls cannot, the report says.

Their fame quickly expanded to America. With the growth of automobiles and adolescent culture, engagement rings have become increasingly essential.

History of Valentine’s Day

According to The New York Times, the holiday may have been inspired by two men. NPR says that Roman Emperor Claudius II murdered two Valentines on February 14 (although in different years) in the third century A.D. It is thought that the Catholic Church created St. Valentine’s Day to honour these men, whom they considered martyrs.

It is likely that one of these men, Saint Valentine of Terni, secretly performed weddings for Roman troops against the wishes of the emperor, making him a supporter of love in the eyes of some.

Another narrative surrounds the custom of sending valentine’s day love letters. St. Valentine allegedly penned the first “valentine" message to a young girl he educated and fell in love with when he was imprisoned for the aforementioned crimes. According to The History Channel, he penned a letter to her signed “From your Valentine" before his death, which remains a prevalent expression today.

However, these romantic anecdotes are merely myths, says a report by Country Living. St. Valentine is still venerated as a saint, despite the fact that the Roman Catholic Church cancelled his feast day from its calendar in 1969 because so little is known about his martyrdom, it adds.

Are there pagan roots to Valentine’s Day?

Lupercalia was an ancient Roman fertility festival held in mid-February, says the report by Country Living. Dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture, Faunas, and the Roman founders Romulus and Remus, this festival of debauchery involved a ritual in which an order of Roman priests ran naked through the streets and “gently slapped" women with the blood-soaked hides of sacrificed animals, which they believed promoted fertility. Later, according to Britannica.com, the ladies were partnered with men “by lottery."

In the late fifth century BCE, Pope Gelasius I made Lupercalia illegal. Some stories claim that he replaced the pagan occasion with the celebration of Saint Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Read all the Latest Explainers here