Pulwama Attack's 4th Anniversary: What Happened on the Fateful Day? Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

He tweeted, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India." Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

What Happened in Pulwama Attack?

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber carried out a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF soldiers. The suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmed Dar of Jaish-e-Mohammad, slammed his vehicle into a bus carrying members of the CRPF convoy. The United Nations and governments throughout the world, including the United States, Russia, Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, had condemned the heinous Pulwama terror attack and pledged their support for India in its battle against terrorism.

Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror group, quickly issued a video claiming credit for the attack. Adil Ahmed Dar, a 22-year-old suicide bomber, drove the explosive-laden trucks into the convoy in Lethpora in Pulwama district. He was a Kashmiri resident who, according to his relatives, went missing in 2018.

Balakot Air Strikes

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Airforce struck a terrorist base in Pakistan’s Balakot region, escalating tensions significantly. According to the defence forces, numerous terrorists were killed in the attack. In response, Pakistan launched air strikes the next day, during which MIG-21 fighter jet pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16. Wing Commander Varthaman landed in Pakistani territory and was taken up by the Pakistani army after his plane was hit during this attempt.

He was later released on March 1, 2019, and was then awarded the third highest gallantry honour, the Vir Chakra.

Several candlelight marches and vigils were held in the streets to denounce the attack, mourn the victims, and pay honour to India’s martyrs. Every year, India honours the bravehearts by laying wreaths on their names. The date is profoundly ingrained in Indian history.

