Relief for Indian Professionals, Students as China Ends 2-Yr Covid Visa Ban. Here's What It Means| Explained

In a huge relief for Indian professionals and their families stuck in India for the past two years, China has decided to provide them visas which were curbed following strict restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their colleges and universities.

Last month, a number of Indian professionals based in China urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to press Beijing to allow their stranded families to return. Besides the Indians, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permits going to China for family reunions or visiting relatives can apply for visas.

However, visas for tourism and private purposes remain suspended, the Chinese Embassy announcement said.

How was the change effected in 2020?

As the number of coronavirus cases rose, China decided to suspend entry for foreign nationals with visas or residence permits. Non-Chinese nationals from several countries, including Bangladesh, Belgium, Ethiopia, France, India, Italy, Philippines, Russia, and the United Kingdom, were temporarily restricted.

Among those denied entry were Chinese visa and/or residence permit holders (for work, personal matters, and reunion), even if they were still valid at the time of these announcements by Chinese embassies. Foreign nationals with APEC Business Travel Cards were also denied entry. Port visas, the 24/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy, and the Guangxi 15-day visa-free policy for foreign tour groups from ASEAN countries were also suspended.

How did India react?

India had termed the move a “disappointment”, with Vikram Misri — India’s former ambassador to China and current Deputy National Security Advisor — calling it an “unscientific approach” to a purely humanitarian issue. India had urged Beijing to adopt a “congenial stance”, saying continuation of the strict restrictions was putting the academic careers of thousands of Indian students in jeopardy. Meanwhile, India also suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals in April 2022.

What does the latest announcement mean?

Foreign nationals and their kin accompanying them can now apply for visa, ending a two-year hiatus. Family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permit can also go to China for family reunion or visiting relatives.

Relief for Indian students?

Rough estimates say nearly 23,000 Indian students — most of whom study medicine in China — were stuck in India after the new rules were established. Several of these students had expressed a desire to return after the coronavirus cases began to decline across the world.

In recent months, China has allowed students from countries such as Pakistan, Thailand, the Solomon Islands, and, most recently, Sri Lanka to return.

