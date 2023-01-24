For many, the tableaux that are showcased during Republic Day parade are the most anticipated part of the day. Creative, colourful and meaningful, they captivate viewers and showcase the might, capabilities and diversity of India.

On January 22, the Minister of Defence had announced that 17 states and union territories, including West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir, will display tableaux for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The ministry stated in a statement that, in addition to the states and union territories, six ministries and departments will display their tableaux.

But how are these selected? News18 explains:

Every year in September, the Defence Ministry invites states to apply for participation in presenting the Republic Day parade. The tableaux for the Republic Day parade are chosen by a committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Defence, according to a report by ABP News.

According to a report by Indian Express, the participants have to showcase elements relevant to their state/ UT/ department, within the overarching theme. The themes given to participants this year were around 75 years of India’s Independence, the International Year of Millets and ‘Nari Shakti’, the report said.

The Defence Ministry also provides general guidelines for what all tableaux can or should include, the report adds. This includes the use of electronics, mechatronics, and special effects to ‘improve the tableau’s optics’, plus the use of environmental materials. The tableaux of two different states/UTs must not be too similar, as the tableaux should represent the diversity of the country as a whole.

The expert committee reviews proposals from the states/UTs, and several rounds of interaction between the committee and state representatives are held to discuss the tableaux’s themes, presentation, aesthetics, and technical elements.

The expert committee proposes certain changes to be incorporated after reviewing the draft of the tableaux to be presented by the states. Following that, those states that have received committee approval march in the parade to present their tableaux.

The selection process for the Republic Day parade tableaux is based on a zonal system, with states/UTs divided into six zones: Northern, Central, Eastern, Western, Southern, and North Eastern. Around 15 tableaux are typically chosen for the parade, with the number from each zone determined by proportionate representation.

In addition, the winner of the tableaux presentation is announced. During the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023, twenty-three tableaux - 17 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments - will roll down the Kartavya Path, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and strong internal and external security.

