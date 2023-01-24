CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Explainers » Excited About Captivating Tableaux on Republic Day? How They are Chosen, Explained in 7 Points
2-MIN READ

Excited About Captivating Tableaux on Republic Day? How They are Chosen, Explained in 7 Points

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Explained: The tableaux for the Republic Day parade are chosen by a committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Defence

For many, the tableaux that are showcased during Republic Day parade are the most anticipated part of the day. Creative, colourful and meaningful, they captivate viewers and showcase the might, capabilities and diversity of India.

On January 22, the Minister of Defence had announced that 17 states and union territories, including West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir, will display tableaux for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The ministry stated in a statement that, in addition to the states and union territories, six ministries and departments will display their tableaux.

But how are these selected? News18 explains:

  • Every year in September, the Defence Ministry invites states to apply for participation in presenting the Republic Day parade. The tableaux for the Republic Day parade are chosen by a committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Defence, according to a report by ABP News.

Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

  • According to a report by Indian Express, the participants have to showcase elements relevant to their state/ UT/ department, within the overarching theme. The themes given to participants this year were around 75 years of India’s Independence, the International Year of Millets and ‘Nari Shakti’, the report said.

Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

  • The Defence Ministry also provides general guidelines for what all tableaux can or should include, the report adds. This includes the use of electronics, mechatronics, and special effects to ‘improve the tableau’s optics’, plus the use of environmental materials. The tableaux of two different states/UTs must not be too similar, as the tableaux should represent the diversity of the country as a whole.

Kerala tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

  • The expert committee reviews proposals from the states/UTs, and several rounds of interaction between the committee and state representatives are held to discuss the tableaux’s themes, presentation, aesthetics, and technical elements.
  • The expert committee proposes certain changes to be incorporated after reviewing the draft of the tableaux to be presented by the states. Following that, those states that have received committee approval march in the parade to present their tableaux.

Ladakh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

  • The selection process for the Republic Day parade tableaux is based on a zonal system, with states/UTs divided into six zones: Northern, Central, Eastern, Western, Southern, and North Eastern. Around 15 tableaux are typically chosen for the parade, with the number from each zone determined by proportionate representation.

Ministry of Culture tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

  • In addition, the winner of the tableaux presentation is announced. During the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023, twenty-three tableaux - 17 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments - will roll down the Kartavya Path, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and strong internal and external security.

first published:January 24, 2023, 18:01 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 18:15 IST
