Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: As Noose Tightens Around Gangster Goldy Brar, Tracing the Sensational Case

In what is being considered a significant breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala case, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar — the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer-politician — is under FBI’s scanner in California. Sources in India’s intelligence agencies told CNN-News18 that Brar, who took responsibility for Moose Wala’s day-light killing, was neither detained nor arrested by the police but is being monitored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

An active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Satinderjeet Singh — alias Brar — is a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. He went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and is also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder.

As the noose seems to tighten around Brar, News18 takes a look at the timeline of the sensational case:

Born on June 11, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, began his career in Punjabi music and rap with the song ‘License’ by Ninja and ‘G Wagon’ in 2017. He then collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks. Moosewala released his debut album PBX 1 in October 2018.

2021: Moose Wala joined Congress in 2021 and contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election but lost to the Aam Aadmi Party.

May 29, 2022: In a murder that sent ripples across Punjab, Moose Wala was shot dead on the periphery of Jawaharke village which adjoined his native village Moosa of Punjab’s Mansa district.

May 30, 2022: Punjab Police revealed that Moose Wala’s death could have been because of an inter-gang rivalry. This is when the names of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bhosnoi cropped up.

May 31, 2022: Punjab cops arrest Manpreet Singh who confesses to providing logistical support to the attackers.

June 1, 2022: Bishnoi, when questioned, denied his involvement though later he accepted that his gang had killed Moose Wala. The same day, an SIT was constituted.

June 2, 2022: Moose Wala’s autopsy report confirms 19 bullet injuries.

June 5 & 6, 2022: Suspects Davinder alias Kala and Sandeep Singh aka Kenkra arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad and Sirsa

June 7, 2022: Police confirm the arrest of eight people related to the case.

June 14, 2022: Patiala House Court allows Punjab Police to take Lawrence Bishnoi to Mansa court.

June 18, 2022: Police arrest sharpshooter Santosh Jadhav and recover 13 illegal pistols and eight mobile phones from him.

June 20, 2022: Delhi Police arrest two main shooters involved in the murder — Priyavrat Fauji (26) and Kashish (24) — from Gujarat’s Mundra.

June 23, 2022: Bishnoi admits he is the ‘mastermind’.

June 27, 2022: Supreme Court agrees to hear Bishnoi’s plea challenging orders passed by Delhi and Mansa courts granting his custody to Punjab Police for interrogation.

July 4, 2022: Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrests two more suspects — Ankit and Sachin Biwani.

July 11, 2022: Bishnoi presented in a local court in Amritsar after his police remand ends. The State of Punjab, represented by senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, made a submission to continue with the investigation challenging the transit plea remand order issued by a Delhi Court for the production of Bishnoi in Punjab’s Mansa court.

