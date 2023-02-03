In an unusual set up, the Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Friday sat on the Supreme Court of India bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud and observed the proceedings of the day.

➡️Who is Singapore’s Chief Justice Menon?

Justice Menon is the fourth chief justice of Singapore since 2012. He has previously held the position of the Attorney General of Singapore.

➡️Why is Justice Menon in India?

Justice Menon is in India to take part in a function to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court. The function will be held on Saturday (February 4) and he will be the chief guest at it.

➡️Delivering a lecture

The Singapore chief justice is set to deliver a lecture on the “Role of judiciary in a changing world" at the event which will feature a welcome address by Justice SK Kaul and an address by the chief justice of India as well.

This lecture, will reportedly be attended by several dignitaries, including the chief justice of India, judges and former judges of the apex court, senior government functionaries, advocates among others, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, a SC official said, “The Singapore chief justice is likely to hold discussions with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and senior judges of the Supreme Court regarding the scope for further cooperation between two judiciaries, legal and judicial education and scope for knowledge sharing in these areas."

“The use of technology in the administration of Justice, in particular to enhance access to justice, are also likely to be discussed during this visit of Justice Menon,” the statement said.

➡️Discussions between Chief Justices of India & Singapore

The Chief Justices of India and Singapore plan to discuss the “scope for further cooperation between the two judiciaries." They also wish to discuss the possibilities of knowledge-sharing in terms in legal areas, according to The Indian Express.

The use of technology to enhance the cause of justice will also be discussed.

➡️Previous instances of foreign judges being part of SC proceedings

This is not the first time a foreign Chief Justice has been present for the Supreme Court proceedings.

In 2020, the President of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Lord Robert John Reed also watched proceedings of the Supreme Court.

On the other side of the coin, in 2012, former CJI SH Kapadia visited the United Kingdom as part of the Indo-British Legal Forum, which was co-hosted by the Rt. Hon. Lord Phillips, President of the Supreme Court and the Rt. Hon. the Lord Judge, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales between June 18-20, at the Supreme Court on Parliament Square, London.

The Supreme Court of India came into existence on January 28, 1950, two days after India became a Republic.

