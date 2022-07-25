The President's Bodyguard: Meet the Elite Mounted Regiment That Led to a Coin Toss Between India and Pak

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has a new resident with Droupadi Murmu taking oath as India’s 15th President on Monday. The first tribal woman and youngest person to hold India’s highest constitutional office, Murmu from now will be surrounded by the legacy and regal pomp that comes with her new address, including the company of the President’s Bodyguard.

Members of this most elite regiment in the Indian Army are handpicked by height and heritage from a pool of thousands. The President’s Bodyguard, a 200-strong cavalry unit, have for centuries been assigned to India’s uppermost VIPs, from British viceroys to modern-day heads of state. Bedecked in their finest regalia, the mounted regiment now flanks the President of India on ceremonial occasions, most notably the Republic Day parade where they march at the very head of India’s armed forces.

Every January 26, the horsemen, — draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans — escort the President to the stage and give the order for the national anthem to begin.

Origin Story

The storied brigade dates back to 1773, when British Governor General Warren Hastings raised a contingent of warriors later dubbed the “Viceroy’s Guard”. After Independence, the regiment split as the subcontinent was cleaved into India and Pakistan.

As they divided their assets, both Indian and Pakistani officers wanted an ornate black and gold-plated carriage, once owned by the Viceroy of India. The matter was solved by the toss of a coin, and India won. The same horse-drawn buggy now carries the president through the streets of Delhi on Republic Day.

Who is Eligible for Recruitment?

Only the most elite troops, sourced exclusively from India’s traditional warrior castes, make the cut. In December 2019, more than 10,000 aspirants applied for just nine vacancies.

Successful candidates must be at least six feet tall, have a pleasing physical appearance and carry an impeccable professional reputation. They were reportedly once referred to as “God’s Gift to Beautiful Girls” — a play on the acronym for the Governor General’s Body Guards, one of their former titles.

The stringent recruitment policy has been challenged by those without the desired attributes or lineage.

In January 2018, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition challenging the recruitment process for President’s Bodyguard on the grounds that persons belonging to only three castes — Jat, Sikh and Rajput — were eligible for it. The petitioner had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea.

The High Horse

The bodyguards ride only the finest horses for the Republic Day parade. Like their riders, protocol dictates their height and dimensions: at least 15 hands (1.58 metres) tall.

Unlike other Indian cavalry units, the horses’ manes are allowed to grow and are shampooed and sometimes braided for special occasions.

This January, Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, retired from his years long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade. Virat was the mount of President’s Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades.

On the eve of Army Day on January 15, Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation. He was the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

In Popular Culture

In 2018, National Geographic produced a documentary on the President’s Bodyguard, directed by Robin Roy and with narration by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. It was first aired on Independence Day that year.

Speaking about his experience, Bachchan had said then: “As a nation of diverse cultures, patriotism is a very strong term that resonates with every single person living in the country. The love for patriotism is at its peak on many occasions, out of which the Independence Day remains one.”

“I feel this film is a complete package which brings forth the stories of some selfless men who have put national duties above any other interests. The film will surely take the viewers a step closer to the history and heritage of one of the oldest cavalry units of our homeland.”

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here