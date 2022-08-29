This Kumaoni Fig That Modi Mentioned in Mann Ki Baat Has Many Health Benefits | News18 Explains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about the ‘Bedu’ fruit found in Pithoragarh during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on August 28. He praised the administration of Uttarakhand for generating employment by producing jams and chutneys made from the Himalayan fruit.

For those who are hearing about ‘Bedu’ for the first time, it is known as the ‘Wild Himalayan Fig’. The word ‘Bedu’ has been used in popular Kumaoni folk song – ‘Bedu pako bara masa’ (figs ripen throughout the year).

“Many types of medicines and plants are found in Uttarakhand, which are very beneficial for our health. One of them is the fruit Bedu. It is also known as Himalayan Fig. In this fruit, minerals and vitamins are found in abundance. People consume it not only in the form of fruit, but it is also used in the treatment of many diseases. In view of these qualities of this fruit, now the juice of Bedu, jams, chutneys, pickles and dry fruits prepared by drying them have been launched in the market,” PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

Modi also urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition and spread social awareness in this fight. “Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1 and 30,” the PM said.

Health Benefits

The fruit, which is quite commonly found in forests of Uttarakhand, carries health benefits such as treatment of nervous system disorders, lung and urinary diseases, hypertension and cleaning blood.

Bedu also has medicinal properties in relieving inflammation, treatment of constipation and bladder. Its sap is used in treating warts.

Pithoragarh DM Ashish Chauhan told news website The New Indian, “Bedu is a kind of fig which carries multiple health benefits. It has been part of culture and tradition of Uttarakhand. We have launched these products to market on a commercial scale which will help generate employment for the local people. It will also cater a slice of natural abundance, culture and tradition of the state to the people of India.”

A full-grown tree can produce up to 25 kg of figs in one season. The ripen figs, which are usually black and purple in colour, are eaten as fruit, but the raw ones are used in chutneys, pickles.

Natural Pain Reliever

According to a study conducted on laboratory rats, the wild Himalayan fig may be used as a safer alternative to synthetic pain relievers like Aspirin and Diclofenac.

Scientifically known as ‘Ficus Palmata’, the wild Himalayan fig contains two major components Psoralen and Rutin, an international team of researchers at Lovely Professional University in Punjab said.

Their study concluded that the wild Himalayan fig has potential analgesic effects at different doses in general and at a 400 milligrammes per kilogram (mg/kg) dose in particular.

“Wild Himalayan fig aka Bedu are an excellent and safe plant-based alternative to the synthetic pain relievers like Aspirin and Diclofenac,” Devesh Tiwari, Assistant Professor at LPU, who led the study, told PTI.

(with inputs from agencies)

