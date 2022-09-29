It’s an unwelcome comeback that has put the world on alert yet again, just as we were learning to live with coronavirus and monkeypox among other outbreaks. In the United States, the number of syphilis cases has increased to its highest level in thirty years, while several adult film actors in UK have halted work amid growing concerns over reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems without treatment. Infection develops in stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary) and causes skin lesions and rashes.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of the sexually transmitted disease surged by 27 per cent in 2021 to more than 1,71,000 and the rate reached a 30-year high.

As worries grow over a possible outbreak, News18 brings to you a lowdown on syphilis, its symptoms and treatment:

[q]First things first, what is syphilis & how does it spread?[/q]

[ans]A sexually transmitted infection, syphilis is caused by a bacteria called Treponema pallidum. You can get syphilis by direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. It can also spread from a woman to her unborn baby. However, infection does not spread through casual contact with objects such as toilet seats, doorknobs, swimming pools, hot tubs, bathtubs and sharing clothing, or eating utensils, the CDC said.[/ans]

[q]What are the symptoms?[/q]

[ans]According to the Washington Post, the early symptoms are one or more concave sores that typically appear in the mouth or genitals about three weeks after sexual contact with an infected person.

Experts say the sores are typically painless, can last three to six weeks and will disappear without treatment but if left untreated, the second phase of the infection sets in with a rash on hands or feet. Other symptoms can include fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, headaches, patchy hair loss, muscle aches and fatigue.

If a person is never treated, they could experience a third phase weeks or years after contracting the disease, which can damage organs, leading to neurological problems, heart issues, loss of sight and death. At this point, the disease is no longer infectious.[/ans]

[q]Who is most at risk?[/q]

[ans]Any sexually active person could contract syphilis, and risk is highest among those who have multiple partners.[/ans]

[q]Why the spike now?[/q]

[ans]As per CDC data, syphilis cases have shot up by 26 per cent from 2020 to 2021. Congenital syphilis, which fatally infect foetuses in the womb and can result in defect at birth, has risen by 24 per cent.

The disease hit a historic low in US in 2000 but has been on the rise since then. Experts blame the lack of funding for public health and the taboo associated with sex behind the spike in cases. The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation since understaffed public health clinics had to divert resources to contain the outbreak.[/ans]

[q]How can you get tested for syphilis?[/q]

[ans]Syphilis is diagnosed with a blood test, which you can get by going to your doctor or a clinic. There are also at-home tests you can buy.[/ans]

[q]Is there a syphilis vaccine?[/q]

[ans]Not yet, though the National Institutes of Health and the Gates Foundation are funding research for a vaccine. According to The Washington Post, syphilis is a particularly tough disease to vaccinate against because the bacteria has adapted to escape our immune system.[/ans]

