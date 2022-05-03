University Of Lucknow Launches Part-Time MTech Course For Working Professionals

The University of Lucknow has start offering part-time MTech courses for working professionals from the 2022-23 academic year. The university announced the launch of the course, through its official handle on Twitter on Monday. The applications for the part-time course will likely be out soon.

As per a media report that is shared by the university, the board comprising of the engineering faculty has given a nod to the proposal, during a recent meeting held meeting after considering the success of the part-time PhD programme. The online applications will start soon after getting the approval of the academic council.

Announcing the launch of the part-time course, a social media post of the university said: “FoET, University of Lucknow has started MTech part time course to facilitate higher education for working person.”

The part-time MTech course, imparted by the Lucknow University, will be held for six semesters. The course is meant for working professionals including engineers and teachers who will be able to attend classes during late hours on weekends. Working professionals, with a BTech or Bachelor of Engineering degree are also eligible to take the course. The course which is being imparted by the faculty of engineering and technology will begin with subjects including power system in electrical engineering and industrial and production engineering in mechanical engineering domain.

The starting batch will have 20 seats, claimed the media report. The timings of the classes would be 6pm to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Those interested in the course will have to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their organisations. Further the selection will be done on the basis of entrance exam and interview, as per the media reports. The fees of each semester of the part-time MTech programme will be Rs 40,000.

