What's Special About Vande Bharat Express? As PM Modi Flags Off Nagpur-Bilaspur Train, A Ride Into Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train here connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur. The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

But what makes the Vande Bharat Express different from other trains in India? Here is all you need to know:

Speed

The Vande Bharat Express has an aerodynamic design on the outside. The coaches are lighter than those on other trains, which increases their efficiency.

The train’s top speed is 160 kilometres per hour. The bogies have fully suspended traction motors as well as a cutting-edge suspension system that makes the ride smoother and safer, a report by CNBC-TV18 explains.

It has an advanced regenerative braking system that saves approximately 30% of the energy. The intelligent braking system also contributes to better train acceleration and deceleration.

Each end of the train has a driver’s cabin, which allows for faster turnaround at terminating stations.

Features to ensure a smooth travel experience

The train, which is mostly made in India, has first-rate amenities and provides passengers with an aircraft-like travel experience. All classes have reclining seats, except for the executive coaches, which have 180-degree rotating seats that can be aligned in the direction of travel.

There are 32-inch screens that provide audio-visual passenger information and infotainment to passengers.

The train has accessible restrooms and seat numbers written in Braille on the seat handles.

The train’s windows are also wider, and the coaches have more luggage space.

For air purification, the Vande Bharat Express has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in its roof-mounted package unit (RMPU).

Safety

Vande Bharat Express incorporates a cutting-edge indigenously developed safety feature known as Kavach technology.

The advanced Train Collision Avoidance System aids in the prevention of accidents.

Outside the coach, there are four platform-side cameras, GPS, automatic doors, fire sensors, CCTV cameras, onboard Wi-Fi, and a three-hour battery backup.

The loco pilot operates the automatic gates, and in the event of an emergency, the loco pilot and train guard can communicate with each other as well as the passengers.

Other Cool Features for the Traveller

The Vande Bharat Express provides onboard Wi-Fi access for passengers to use the internet for entertainment purposes. You will also be able to access content via the internet on mobile phones or tablets.

To address the issue of sanitation in trains that many people face. Both Indian and Western-style restrooms use bio-vacuum toilets. It will provide zero discharge, as seen in planes. Touch-free toilet fittings are also provided, allowing users to enjoy sanitation without concern.

Some coaches of the Vande Bharat express train will have spaces to park wheelchairs so that disabled passengers do not face any difficulties and the train is disabled-friendly.

The train is designed so that passengers can see a glimpse of the driver’s cabin.

Each coach has modular luggage racks and is more spacious than other trains such as the Gatiman Express.

The train’s pantry is equipped with high-quality equipment for heating and chilling food and beverages. Food is evenly heated.

Each coach has a charging station where you can easily charge your phone or laptop. These sockets are installed beneath the seat in a convenient location.

Even the gaps between the coaches are completely sealed. This helps to reduce outside noise.

Reading lights with touch control are provided in the train’s coaches.

