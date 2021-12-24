WBJEE 2022 Application Forms at wbjeeb.nic.in Today: Documents Needed, Exam Pattern

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the application form for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022. Candidates can apply at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application form released today, December 24 will be available till January 10, 6 pm. Candidates will also get a window to edit their application form from January 11 to 13. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 14. WBJEE will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be for mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 will be for physics and chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2022: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 17 years old to be eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit to apply, however, for admission to degree level marine engineering course, the upper age is 25 years.

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 level of education.

WBJEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options each. The exam will have three sections - mathematics, physics, chemistry. there will be 75 questions for the mathematics section and 40 questions for physics and chemistry. Marks allocated for math will be 100, while the remaining two sections will be for 50 marks each. Questions will be of three options including questions with one correct option, one or more correct options, multiple correct options.

WBJEE 2022: Documents needed

— Passport size photo

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Aadhaar card

— Residence proof

— Birth Certificate

— Class 10th mark sheet / pass certificate

— Class 12th marks sheet / pass certificate

— Domicile certificate

— Reservation for SC, ST, PwD, EWS documents, if applicable

WBJEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee

WBJEE 2022: Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. For SC, ST, OBC candidates, the fee will be Rs 400. The fee is non-refundable.

