What is a Cryptic Pregnancy? Delivering a Baby Without 'Being Pregnant' | Explained

After the term was trending on TikTok in the US, people are curious to know what exactly a ‘cryptic pregnancy’ is. While many users shared their experience with the same, turns out, it’s an actual medical condition.

But what is it?

When a Person is Unaware…

When a pregnant person is unaware that they are pregnant, it is referred to as a cryptic pregnancy (or stealth pregnancy). Sometimes a person won’t even know they’re pregnant until labour starts.

Most women become aware of their pregnancy between four and twelve weeks of their pregnancy. This can be the case if they are exhibiting pregnancy-related symptoms or if their period was missing. A positive pregnancy test result can confirm being pregnant.

But nothing makes a person think they are pregnant when they have a mysterious pregnancy. This might be the case if they don’t experience pregnant symptoms, think they are caused by a virus, or if their pregnancy test result was inaccurate, says a report by Cleveland Clinic.

Who is susceptible to cryptic pregnancies?

A cryptic pregnancy can happen to anybody. You might be more vulnerable if you:

Recently gave birth: It may take many months for your period to return after giving birth, and if you’re breastfeeding, you might not ovulate. This may lead some people to believe they are entirely protected from getting pregnant. When you’ll first ovulate while breastfeeding and become fertile once more is impossible to predict. Have a disorder like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS): Unpredictable periods are a symptom of PCOS. They are accustomed to skipping periods, so if they do so, they might not detect pregnancy. Use birth control: Those who use birth control may erroneously believe that they are immune to pregnancy. Even when used properly, there is a slight possibility of failure. Who are perimenopausal: People in their 40s may believe they are too old to become pregnant or confuse the symptoms of pregnancy with those of menopause. Never been pregnant: You are less likely to be familiar with how pregnancy feels if you have never been pregnant. Therefore, it may take longer for a pregnancy to be discovered, says the report.

Will a pregnancy test reveal a cryptic pregnancy?

A cryptic pregnancy should nevertheless result in a positive pregnancy test. The only way to obtain an accurate result from a home pregnancy test, though, is to use it properly. Incorrect usage of the test could result in a false negative, which would suggest that you are actually pregnant but the test indicates otherwise. Wait a few days following your missing period before taking an at-home test, as directed on the package, the report by Cleveland Clinic says.

It’s essential to always have a healthcare provider confirm pregnancy with a blood test if your symptoms and the results of your home pregnancy test don’t line up.

Read all the Latest Explainers here