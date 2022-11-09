What Mother Tongue Survey of India is & Why It is Important | News18 Explains

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully completed a mother tongue survey with field videography of 576 languages and dialects across the country. In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called language diversity a “pride of the country”, while President Droupadi Murmu recently emphasized that talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one’s mother tongue.

What is the Mother Tongue Survey of India?

The Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) “surveys the mother tongues, which are returned consistently across two and more Census decades” and analyses their linguistic features.

According to the annual report of the ministry for 2021-22, it has been planned to set up a web archive at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to preserve and analyze the original flavor of each indigenous mother tongue. For this purpose, proper editing in arranging the linguistic data by in-house linguists is under process, it said.

The MHA said the Linguistic Survey of India (LSI) is a regular research activity in the country since the 6th Five Year Plan. In continuation to earlier publications under this project, the volume on LSI Jharkhand is finalized and that on LSI Himachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

The field work of LSI Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh is going on. The videographed speech data of mother tongues is going to be uploaded on the NIC server for archiving purposes, the report said.

Number of mother tongues spoken in India

More than 19,500 languages or dialects are spoken in India as mother tongues, according to the 2011 linguistic census data released in 2018. There are 121 languages which are spoken by 10,000 or more people in India, which has a population of 121 crore, it had said.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, had said that since a household may consist of persons related by blood or of unrelated persons or a mix of both, it is absolutely necessary to ask every person about her or his mother tongue.

It was required because the mother tongue of each member of a household need not necessarily be the same — these may be different for different members in the household. The number of such raw returns of mother tongues totalled 19,569, the report of the 2011 census said. However, 96.71 per cent population in the country have one of the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue.

The number of scheduled languages was 22 at the time of presentation of the 2001. The same 22 languages are maintained in 2011 census also.

The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution consists of the following 22 languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri. Of these languages, 14 were initially included in the Constitution. Sindhi language was added in 1967. Thereafter three more languages viz., Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali were included in 1992. Subsequently, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili and Santhali were added in 2004.

The constitution doesn’t specify any language as the “national language”. However, the Official Languages Act, 1963, designates English and Hindi for use for the official purposes of the central government, including business in Parliament, for Central and State Acts and other purposes, a report in The Indian Express said.

What’s New in Upcoming Census?

The MHA said in the upcoming census, which has been kept on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several new initiatives have been taken for facilitating smooth conduct of the mega exercise, including use of the advanced geospatial technology. The pre-census mapping activities include the preparation and updation of maps showing administrative units of the states and UTs, districts, sub-districts, villages, towns and wards within towns to ensure proper coverage of the entire geographical area of the country.

Further, efforts are being made for dissemination of Census results through web based interactive maps. Preparatory work in this direction has already been initiated.

Some of these initiatives include purchase of versions and re-modules of software for completing the Census mapping activities in a quick and efficient manner and all mapping manpower trained on using the latest software, the report said.

Jurisdictional changes that occurred in the country after Census 2011 till December 31, 2019 have been updated in the geo-referenced database and further updation is going on as the freezing date has been extended up to June 30, 2022.

More than 6 lakh maps (district, sub-district, village level) have been prepared and being uploaded in the in-house portal for census functionaries and the same will be further updated and finalised as per jurisdictional changes till June, 2022.

For the first time, the House Listing Block (HLB) Mobile Mapping App for geo-referencing of all enumeration blocks of the coming census in the country has been introduced and necessary training on this has been imparted to national and master trainers. Instructions manual on use of mapping app has been prepared in English, Hindi and regional languages, the report said.

‘Preserve Your Mother Tongue’

In August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged students to preserve their mother tongue and said they should make it a point to use it for conversation at home. He also said that the government is now promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages.

While addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on August 29, Shah said, ” have to say one more thing, especially to the students and youths, that whatever language you may use for study, make sure to maintain using your mother tongue at home. We are now even promoting education in the mother tongue in engineering, technical and medical courses. “Preserve your own language. It is my request to you to speak, write and read in your own language at home,” he had said.

‘NEP Promoting Mother Tongue’

On Tuesday, Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar said that under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the focus is on promoting mother tongue and regional languages. The NEP does not intend to impose Hindi, the Union Minister of State for Education said while presiding over a meeting at Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his interaction with the officers, the minister sought information on the gaps and observations made in the field that needed to be focused on.

‘NEP 2020 lays emphasis on Indian languages’

In September, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the National Education Policy 2020 announced by the Centre lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems. The policy is “rooted in Indianness and emphasises on learning in the mother tongue”, Pradhan had said at the 36th convocation of SASTRA Deemed University.

“NEP 2020 lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems. An icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher. It is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar’s philosophy and Indian Knowledge Systems to the globe,” he had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again reinforced that all Indian languages including Tamil are national languages, Pradhan had said and noted that critical thinking and analytical skills can be effectively developed through mother tongue. “Due to a long period of colonisation, we have neglected Indian languages and rich linguistic traditions. We have to decolonise our minds, get rid of our servile attitude and create our own path to achieve greater heights” he had said.

(with inputs from PTI)

