'Hollywood's Secret', This Weight Loss Drug is Going Viral. What's Ozempic, Is It Available in India?

Called ‘Hollywood’s worst kept secret’, this ‘weight loss drug’ is going viral on social media platforms like Tik Tok. Even Twitter CEO Elon Musk has endorsed it in the past. Now, reports claim that there is even an Ozempic shortage being faced after everyone rushing to buy it.

Why is Ozempic Trending?

The US FDA first approved the injectable medication for treating diabetes in 2017. In 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy, a drug with a higher dose of the active ingredient in Ozempic, called semaglutide, to treat obesity.

Since then, there has been much discussion about the drug on the internet. When asked how he looked “fit, ripped, and healthy," Elon Musk tweeted that he was taking Wegovy. Andy Cohen wrote about the growing popularity of Ozempic. According to Variety, actors and producers “are quietly singing the drug’s praises" on Signal, an encrypted messaging app, in September.

The hashtag #Ozempic has been viewed over 273 million times on TikTok, a report by New York Times in November said, with users alternately expressing surprise at their alleged medication-induced weight loss and swapping stories about side effects.

How Does it Work?

Semaglutide regulates insulin and lowers blood sugar levels, which is critical for people with Type 2 diabetes. The drug also mimics glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone produced naturally in our intestines that limits appetite by signalling to our bodies that we are full and causing our stomachs to empty more slowly, the report by New York Times explains.

As a result, people who have obesity and other health issues have lost weight while taking it. According to Dr. Janice Jin Hwang, chief of the division of endocrinology and metabolism at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, people feel fuller faster. “Foods that used to be really exciting to them are no longer exciting," she says of patients taking the medication. The medication has not been extensively studied in people who do not have diabetes or obesity, the report says.

Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer of the American Diabetes Association told the New York Times that the medication can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in diabetics.

According to Dr. Andrew Kraftson, a clinical associate professor in the division of metabolism, endocrinology, and diabetes at Michigan Medicine, the FDA has not approved Ozempic for weight loss. However, after the FDA authorised Wegovy for weight loss, the drug became so popular that some providers turned to Ozempic when they couldn’t get Wegovy, he explained.

Why Wegovy Is Not Meant for ‘Thin Fanatics’

Just as some people are prescribed medications indefinitely to treat high blood pressure or high cholesterol, some patients with obesity may be prescribed medications like Wegovy indefinitely, according to Dr. Kraftson. Those who stop taking Wegovy may regain weight they lost while on it, he adds.

“These drugs were not designed for normal-weight people who want to lose weight quickly," Dr. Hwang explained.

Following the approval of Ozempic for people with Type 2 diabetes, the FDA approved Wegovy for adults with obesity or excess weight who have at least one “weight-related condition," which the FDA defines as issues such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The Food and Drug Administration defines obesity and overweight using the Body Mass Index, a well-established but widely debated metric.

Shortage in US and Price

Without insurance, the medication is expensive — the list price for Wegovy is over $1,300 in US for a 28-day supply, and Ozempic can cost around $892 for a monthly supply — and people who don’t meet the F.D.A.’s criteria will likely have difficulty getting insurance to cover it.

Despite these obstacles, the New York Times report stated that the increase in people using Ozempic off-label may be exacerbating the shortage, and that patients with diabetes and obesity are having difficulty obtaining it.

Are These Drugs Available in India?

Dr SK Wangnoo, head, Apollo Centre for Obseity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, told the Indian Express that in India, only the lower dose is available for the treatment of diabetes but the higher dose may become available by next year.

Wangnoo told the Indian Express that even for weight loss, this medication is only for people who have a high BMI and have tried diet and exercise but have failed. Right now, however, we only give the medication to people who have diabetes, he said.

Points to Watch Out For

Wangnoo said there are three things doctors must look for before prescribing the medication: the patient must not consume alcohol while on the medication, the patient must not have a history of pancreatitis (pancreatic inflammation), and the patient must not have any gall stones.

“Also, we must warn patients that they may experience nausea and vomiting during the first few weeks of treatment. If they can tolerate it, the patient will become tolerant to the medication in three to four weeks. We advise our patients to eat small, frequent meals," he said.

He said the combination of the medication and alcohol may result in pancreatitis, so it must be avoided while taking the drug.

He further added that the medication must be taken for the rest of one’s life, calling it its That is the main disadvantage. “This drug is not cheap; it may cost Rs 4,000 per week, which is out of reach for most people," he added.

