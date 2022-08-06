What Would Your Life be as Vice President of India? News18 Explains Travel, Salary & Perks of Top Post

The vice presidential polls are being held today to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10. It’s a battle between the Joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva and the NDA pick Jagdeep Dhankhar.

As we wait with bated breath ahead of the elections, we also wonder…what would it be like to actually be the Vice President? In an alternate reality, perhaps? News18 takes a look at what your life could be as the Vice President of India:

Are You Eligible?

A person can be elected as Vice President only if he or she is a citizen of India, has reached the age of 35, and is eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha.

A person is also ineligible if he holds a profit-making position with the Government of India, a state government, or any subordinate local authority.

What Could You Earn?

The ‘Salaries and Allowances of Parliament Officers Act, 1953’ governs the salary of the country’s Vice President. The Vice President receives the Speaker’s salary and benefits because he is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

According to reports, the Vice President is paid Rs 4 lakh per month. Aside from that, they are given a variety of allowances.

Where Will You Stay?

Vice President’s House, also known as Uparashtrapati Bhavan, is the official residence of India’s Vice President, located on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, India.

Since May 1962, the bungalow on No. 6, Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi has served as the official residence of the Vice President of India. The property is 6.48 acres in size (26,223.41 sq. m.) It is bounded by Maulana Azad Road in the south, Man Singh Road in the east, and the green area adjacent to Rajpath in the west, and shares a common boundary wall with the Vigyan Bhavan Annexe.

Take a look at the Uparashtrapati Bhavan, as posted by current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu:

Happy to host the Governors, Lt. Governors and Administrators from the States and Union Territories, along with their spouses, at the Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan today, on the eve of the Governors' Conference-2019 in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3KsW4KT66Y — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 22, 2019

Benefits and Allowances

In addition to his or her salary, the vice president is entitled to a variety of daily allowances. Free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection, and mobile phone service are among the other benefits. They have personal security as well as staff.

If the vice president assumes the president’s duties while the president is away, the veep receives the president’s salary and benefits as well. In addition, the vice president will have access to all of the president’s facilities.

