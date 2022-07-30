Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has declared that the Delhi government has decided to withdraw the new Excise Policy for the time being and instead direct the sale of liquor through government-run vends. The issue, which has multiple political as well as financial ramifications, seemed to halt in on its concluding chapters with the developments.

With the announcement, the AAP government accused the BJP of “running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat” and wished to do so in Delhi as well. In a press conference, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, stated that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold only through government shops and that there is no chaos.

He also alleged the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to threaten liquor licensees, many of whom have now shut shops, and the excise officials who were scared to start open auctions of retail licences. “They want to create a shortage of liquor so that they can run an illegal liquor trade in Delhi like they are doing in Gujarat. But we will not let this happen,” Sisodia said. Under the new excise policy, nearly 468 liquor stores are running in Delhi at present. The policy, that extended twice after April 30 for a two-month period each, will end on July 31.

But what is the controversy around the new excise policy in Delhi, and what has been the tussle between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP on the issue? News18 explains

The Delhi Excise Policy

The new Excise policy 2021-22 went into effect on November 17 of last year, with private bidders awarded retail licences for 849 vends spread across the city divided into 32 zones.

The Delhi government claimed in its policy document that revenue in the Capital was sub-optimal and that there was significant potential for revenue augmentation as well as providing a decent standard of customer experience commensurate with the National Capital’s stature.

According to the policy, no new liquor stores would be opened in Delhi; the government would not run any vends; and retail licences for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones, would be issued to private bidders. Each zone was divided into 8-10 wards, each with approximately 27 vends. The policy allowed stores to be opened in markets, malls, commercial roads/areas, local shopping complexes, and other similar locations as long as the standard rules and regulations for opening a new shop, particularly Rule 51 of the Delhi Excise Rules, were followed. It stated that maintaining law and order was required in order to renew the licence.

What Does Takeback of the Policy Mean for Delhi?

The decision also means that 468 private liquor stores will close on Monday, causing a major shortage of liquor in the national capital.

Delhi had already been facing a shortage of beer. Despite the fact that Delhi sees growing demand and limited supply of beer every year, liquor dealers had earlier said this is the first time all major brands and varieties of lager and strong beer – cans, pints, and bottles – had vanished from the shelves this time. Apart from the blistering heat and limit in supply, some had even blamed the excise policy for the shortage.

“The discount approach has left vendors with less liquidity,” one vendor told TOI, “and they didn’t invest much in stocking up on beer when the season started.”

The Political Furor Behind the Policy

The move by the Delhi government coincides with an ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a spat between lieutenant governor VK Saxena. With only two days until the current excise policy expires, the Delhi government decided to reinstate retail liquor sales for six months. The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice for two months each after March 31, was due to expire on July 31.

The strained relationship between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was exacerbated last week when Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Sisodia, the excise department’s in-charge, accountable.

Following this move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre, claiming that the L-G was making “false allegations” and that AAP leaders were “not afraid of jail.”

Sisodia is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for making major decisions about excise policy, which have reportedly huge financial ramifications. He is accused of extending undue financial favours to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded, according to reports.

The Excise Department reportedly waived the tendered licence fee by Rs 144.36 crore, citing the pandemic as an excuse. According to a PTI report, it also allegedly refunded Rs 30 crore in earnest money to the lowest bidder for the Airport Zone licence despite failing to obtain NOC from the airport authorities. This action violated Rule 48(11)(b) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which state that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for the grant of licence, or all deposits made by him will be forfeited to the government.

According to reports, under Sisodia, the excise department revised the formula for calculating rates of foreign liquor and removed the levy of an import pass fee of Rs 50 per case on beer “without the approval of the competent authority,” making it cheaper for retailers while costing the state exchequer money.

The AAP government is also accused of attempting to legitimise “these illegal decisions” by obtaining the stamp of a post facto Cabinet decision as recently as July 14, “which in itself violated laid down rules and procedures.”

What Now?

According to an official document, the finance department has directed the excise commissioner to coordinate with the heads of four corporations of the Delhi government for details of liquor vends operated by them before the new excise policy came into effect from November 17, 2021.

The four corporations — Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) — were running majority of liquor stores in the city before the Excise Policy 2021-22 came into effect with the Delhi government quitting retail sale of liquor. The finance department asked the excise department to provide details of old vends including their location, number of staff deployed, rented or government premises, as “topmost priority” by Friday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here