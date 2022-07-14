With PM Modi Set to Participate in First I2U2 Summit, A Look at the 'West Asian Quad' | News18 Explains

Unveiling yet another grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be part of the first I2U2 leadership summit on Thursday where Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will also participate.

This is the first time members of the grouping are meeting at the heads of state level. Until last year the meetings were held on foreign ministerial level. Often called the ‘West Asian Quad’, the summit will discuss the war in Ukraine, Iran nuclear deal, rising inflation and food prices.

News18 takes a look at the concept and agenda of the summit:

Why I2U2?

I2U2 stands for India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, and was also referred to as the ‘West Asian Quad’ by Ahmed Albanna, Ambassador of the UAE to India. A meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries had taken place in October 2021 when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Israel. The grouping was then called the ‘International Forum for Economic Cooperation’.

What’s the objective?

The aim of the grouping is to discuss “common areas of mutual interest, to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond”.

According to a press release, six areas of cooperation have been identified by the countries mutually, and the aim is to encourage joint investments in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. With the help of “private sector capital and expertise”, the countries will look to modernise infrastructure, explore low carbon development avenues for industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in their respective regions and beyond.

‘Revitalising alliances’

According to the White House, the meeting is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to re-energise and revitalise American alliances across the world.

Apart from projecting itself as a proponent of development and growth in the region, US looks to stop China from expanding its influence.

The White House is also looking to boost the acceptability of Israel among its Gulf neighbours building on the Abraham Accords.

India’s resurgence

As India becomes part of yet another grouping of nations with aligned interests, the summit will also underline the country’s growing influence in the West Asia region.

PM Modi has succeeded in making a deep strategic alliance among the Gulf Nations over the last few years. India has considerable trade with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and is the receiver of one of the highest remittances from this region alone. Moreover, the growing economy and changing geopolitical order have pushed India towards making deeper alliances in the Gulf to secure its long-term energy interests.

