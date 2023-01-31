Revenue Receipt: The receipts received that the government is unable to recoup

It includes money that the government has accrued from both tax- and non-tax-related sources, such as interest and investment dividends.

Revenue Expenditure: Costs incurred by the Union Government that are not related to the production of tangible or monetary assets

It covers costs expended for the routine operation of government agencies, grants given to state governments, and interest payments on the Union Government’s debt, among other things.