What is the Union Budget?
- The Union Budget of a year, commonly known as the annual financial statement, is a declaration of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for that specific year, as per Article 112 of the Indian Constitution.
- The government’s financial records are kept by the Union Budget for the fiscal year, which runs from 1 April to 31 March. Revenue Budget and Capital Budget are two categories for the Union Budget.
What is the Revenue Budget?
- The government’s revenue budget reflects both its revenue inflows and expenditures. Tax income and non-tax revenue are the two types of revenue receipts.
- Revenue expenditures are the costs associated with maintaining the government’s operations and providing residents with a range of services. The government runs a revenue deficit if revenue outlays outpace revenue inflows.
And the Capital Budget?
- Government capital payments and receipts are included in the capital budget. The majority of the government’s capital receipts come from loans from the public, other governments, and the RBI.
- The development of machinery, equipment, buildings, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, etc. is referred to as capital expenditure.
- When the government’s entire spending exceeds its total receipts, a fiscal deficit results.
Other Key Terms:
|Revenue – Receipt & Expenditure
Revenue Receipt: The receipts received that the government is unable to recoup
It includes money that the government has accrued from both tax- and non-tax-related sources, such as interest and investment dividends.
Revenue Expenditure: Costs incurred by the Union Government that are not related to the production of tangible or monetary assets
It covers costs expended for the routine operation of government agencies, grants given to state governments, and interest payments on the Union Government’s debt, among other things.
|Capital – Receipt & Expenditure
|Corporation Tax
|It is the tax on profits of companies
|Direct Tax
|Indirect Tax
|Taxes levied on products and services
Service tax, excise tax, and customs duties are included in it.
|Non-Tax Revenue
|Fiscal Policy
|Revenue Deficit
|Fiscal Deficit & Primary Deficit
|Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
