ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC v NorthEast United FC: Ogbeche Scores To Double HFC's lead ; HFC 2-0 NEUFC

Hyderabad FC v NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: Hyderabad FC will be up against a fresh challenge from NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2021-22 match no. 28 at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC v NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: High on confidence after an impressive all-round show against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC will be up against a fresh challenge from NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

NorthEast suffered a narrow loss to Odisha FC in their last match on Friday and have picked up just four points from their five games so far this season.

“Irrespective of their form, I think NorthEast are a strong team. They played a good game and did not deserve to lose against Odisha. Like every other game, this one will be very difficult as well for us,” said HFC head coach Marquez, who believes NorthEast will be a tough team to beat.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

“In the ISL, any team can beat the other this season and for sure, this will be yet another tough game for both teams involved,” he added.

Khalid Jamil-coached NEUFC have the likes of Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown and Hernan Santana, who are in fine form this season, along with Patrick Flottmann, Suhair, who have also been consistent.

Subhasish Roy, who missed the last game for the Highlanders, is also back in training and could start against Hyderabad FC.

Marquez’s men are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak, including victories over Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in each of those three games while the backline of Chinglensana Konsham, Juanan, Akash Mishra and Asish Rai along with Joao Victor will be high on confidence after keeping their first clean sheet of the season last week.

“I am happy with these three games but it is not too much, considering the season is 20 games long. We now have one defeat in last 16 games but it is the mix of youngsters and experienced players that will help us this season,” said Marquez.

“I am not really thinking about the previous games. Now, it is all about the NorthEast game and getting all three points,” the Spaniard added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.