ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Bright start For ATKMB Against Bengaluru

19:11 (IST)

COACH'S CORNER

Antonio Habas, Coach, ATK Mohun Bagan: Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match.

Carles Cuadrat, Coach, Bengaluru FC: ATK Mohun Bagan have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counter-attacks and open spaces.