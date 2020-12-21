ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Bright start For ATKMB Against Bengaluru
Updated: December 21, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
1st Half
ATK Mohun Bagan VS Bengaluru FC Football Scorecard
19' | Rahul Bheke's long throw is dealt with by ATK Mohun Bagan but the second ball falls for Bengaluru FC, he then floats the ball inside the box, Paartalu judges the flight and heads the ball but it goes straight to Arindam.
19:52 (IST)
GOOD DEFENDING
16' | Williams plays a dinked pass for Roy Krishna but Juanan recovers and keeps Krishna in check and denies him the chance to shoot.
19:48 (IST)
ATKMB CHANCE
11' | Good defending from Rahul Bheke denies ATK Mohun Bagan the chance to go ahead in the game. Manvir Singh wins the ball and plays it to Roy Krishna on the left. Krishna finds Edu Garcia. He takes a good touch and pulls it back inside the centre of the box but Rahul Bheke is there to deal with it.
19:42 (IST)
OFFSIDE
Williams' heads it over
6' | David Williams has a free header inside the box, he connects well but it is over the bar. It wouldn't have counted anyway as the linesman raised his flag for offised.
19:37 (IST)
FIRST FREE-KICK AND YELLOW
Juanan gets a yellow
5' | Bengaluru FC's Juanan is the person to enter the referee's book tonight. He got booked for a foul on Roy Krishna.
19:34 (IST)
2' | Roy Krishna plays a cheeky pass for Edu Garcia but Gurpreet has no problem dealing with it. Krishna tracks Garcia run and dinks the ball over BFC backline.
19:31 (IST)
KICK OFF!
1' | Match No. 36 of the Indian Super League season 7 is underway. It's Sunil Chhetri vs Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu vs Roy Krishna. Who are you supporting? Bengaluru FC playing in whites tonight, ATK Mohun Bagan in green and maroon.
This is how the points table looks like ahead of match number 36 of the Indian Super League season 7.
19:22 (IST)
Bengaluru FC are the joint top scorers of the League with 11 goals so far and ATK Mohun Bagan have the joint highest number of clean sheets with 4. Both these teams are tied with Mumbai City FC at the top of their respective tables.
19:19 (IST)
Can Roy Krishna, tonight's ATK Mohun Bagan skipper increase his tally? He is currently the third-highest goal scorer in this year's league with 5 goals, one goal behind leader Nerijus Valskis and Igor Angulo.
19:14 (IST)
LAST 5 MATCHES
Who had the upper hand in recent times?
ATK VS BFC: 3-1
BFC VS ATK: 1-0
BFC VS ATK : 2-2
ATK VS BFC: 1-0
ATK VS BFC: 0-2
19:11 (IST)
COACH'S CORNER
Antonio Habas, Coach, ATK Mohun Bagan:Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match.
Carles Cuadrat, Coach, Bengaluru FC:ATK Mohun Bagan have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counter-attacks and open spaces.
ATKMB's defenders have the most number of tackles in the league (233) and have also made the second-most clearances in the league (182). Bengaluru FC on the other hand have had 6 different goal scorers so far, the highest in the league.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live match blog of game number 36 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. We have a heavyweight clash on our hands tonight at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC.
While ATKMB boast of a strong attacking line-up, they have even better defensive statistics. Bengaluru's figures aren't bad either. They are yet to taste a defeat in the campaign.
Though aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas has his sights set on nothing less than three points. "I think it's impossible to win every match. The teams are more balanced and it's very difficult for all teams to keep on winning three points," said Habas. "The idea in football is to get three points. I cannot play thinking about the possibility of drawing or losing."
"The idea is marking in the zone and closing down the spaces. You need space for crosses and to create moves. The idea is that the opponent doesn't find any space to attack," said Habas. "Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match," he added.
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat faces a huge task to maintain his unbeaten start against a 'physical challenge' from ATK Mohun Bagan. "ATK Mohun Bagan have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counterattacks and open spaces," explained Cuadrat.
"Habas' team was champion for a reason. They know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them," he said.