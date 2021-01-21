ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: ATKMB Eye Comeback Against Chennai

19:20 (IST)
PREVIOUS MEETING
The last time these two teams met, a heroic outing by ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja earned the Kolkata-based club a point. LAST MATCH REPORT
The last time these two teams met, a heroic outing by ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja earned the Kolkata-based club a point. LAST MATCH REPORT
COACH's CORNER:
Antonio Habas, Head Coach, ATK Mohun Bagan: In championships, you have good moments and sometimes bad. We have played the last two games against the top two teams FC Goa and Mumbai City FC who are capable of winning the league. We are in the top half of the table. Maybe we need to improve. We need to find the right balance between attack and defence. I wouldn't prefer scoring and conceding 25 goals. That's not good for me.
Csaba Laszlo, Head Coach, Chennaiyin FC: I know my team and I know the actual situation in the team. We lost our captain Rafael Crivellaro. Rafa was an important piece of the puzzle in the system and he was voted one of the best players last season.We are fighting with injuries. We are fighting with some kind of (bad) luck. But we are not complaining. I can take everything positively. You have to take the best out of the team.
Meanwhile. Jamshedpur FC have signed FC Goa winger Seiminlen Doungel on loan until the end of the 2020-21 ISL season.
CHENNAIYIN FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Chennaiyin FC starting line-up. Two changes for the Marina Machans as well, Deepak Tangri makes a comeback and Thoi makes his first full start.
Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.
ATK MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI:
Here is the ATK Mohun Bagan starting line-up. Two changes made by Antonio Habas, Javier Hernandez and Manvir Singh make a comeback to the starting xi.
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh, Javier Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.
The last time the two teams met, they split points after a goalless draw and it will be quite a challenge for ATK Mohun Bagan when they come up against Csaba Laszlo's team, which has kept its playoff hopes alive with the help of some good defensive performances. Chennaiyin have already kept more clean sheets than they did in the entire last season. However, their progress has been marred by injuries during the campaign, with Rafael Crivellaro being the latest casualty.
The Kolkata team lost to Mumbai City FC and drew with FC Goa which nearly cost them the second spot. Coach Antonio Habas, however, said there is 'no added pressure' on him, despite the results going against his side. Habas' side have created the least number of chances (81) this season and attempted just 35 shots on target. They have also scored just 11 goals the joint-second-lowest in the league.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 66 of the ongoing Indian Super League. In tonight's contest, second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
