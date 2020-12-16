ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: ATKMB Look To Get Back To Winning Ways

19:31 (IST)
Kick-Off!
Here we go!
ATK Mohun Bagan looking to get back to winning ways against an in-form FC Goa!
The Mariners are in their traditional Green and Maroon, whereas the Gaurs line up in their home kit.
Edu vs Edu!
The battle of two Edus - Edu Garcia and Edu Bedia!
Who will win the mid-field battle?
The namesakes will battle it out in the centre of the park this evening !
Which Edu will prove instrumental to their team’s performance? 🤔#ATKMohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #ATKMBFCG #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ZytHRUb6wD
FC Goa Starting XI -
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.
📋 | Team news is in 🙌🏻
Coach @JuanFerrandoF has named his starting XI for tonight's clash against the Mariners! #RiseAgain #ATKMBFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/8sRuao1TI8
ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI -
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.
TEAM NEWS📰
A new-look starting XI as there are 5️⃣ changes for the #Mariners.#ATKMBFCG #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qiyDEb19gO
FC Goa Squad -
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva
Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes
Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe
ATK Mohun Bagan Squad -
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba
Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi
Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh
Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan are hoping to return to winning ways as they take on in-form FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium.
Who will come up on top?
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan target a return to winning ways as they host in-form FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium.
While the Mariners are placed third on the table with 10 points after five games,
having slipped from the top position in the Indian Super League table after going winless in their previous two games, their opponents, FC Goa, placed fifth with 8 points, are not too far away.
The contest will not only see two of the strongest teams in the ISL take on each other but will also pit two tactically sound managers with contrasting philosophies.
ATKMB coach Antonio Habas does not put all his eggs in the 'possession football' basket. His side are renowned for counter-attacking and being defensively organised. So far, the Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 percent possession – third-lowest by a team this season.
Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side, are the opposite. The Gaurs love dominating opponents and have usually accounted for the lion's share of the ball. They have averaged 59 percent possession – most by a team this campaign.
But ATKMB face two injury concerns with doubts over Javi Hernandez and Tiri. Injuries to the duo have disrupted the balance of the side and Habas acknowledged the problem after his side dropped points in their previous game against Hyderabad FC.
"There is a long way (to go this season)," Habas had said about his team losing the top spot. "Obviously, we don't want to lose but we have many problems with injuries. But we have to recover the players and make them compete."
While Igor Angulo will aim to extend his goal-scoring tally for the Gaurs, Roy Krishna will be key for ATKMB during counter-attacks. The Fijian has scored four of his team's six goals so far – with all their goals coming in the second half.
Out of the five goals Goa have let in so far, three have come after the break and Ferrando is aware his side will need to be alert throughout the game.
"It's so very important to have one plan for the team since we play against a very good team, not only Krishna," he said.
"It's important to be compact of course (but) also (take care of) the time, area of the ball and the spaces. It's important to focus on these details for 90 minutes. This team is incredible because for 90 minutes they are working hard."