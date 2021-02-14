CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna Goal Takes ATKMB to Top of Table

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna gets a goal in the 85th minute to give ATKMB a crucial lead. Arindam pulls off a stunning save to deny Valskis. Rehenesh with a save against Roy Krishna. No shots on target from either teams in the first 45 minutes of football at the Fatorda. Full Time:- ATKMB 1-0 JFC

21:44 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan Head Coach Antonio Lopez After the Game

"May be the first half, the team didn't play well. It was difficult to play with the ball in the air. May be in the second half with the opponent tired, we could play better and create better chances.

"The idea is not to concede during the match. Then if we score, we can win the game. I am very happy with the performance of the team. Our target now is to get the first position.

"Both, both (Arindam save or Krishna goal). If you ask me to choose, it's like choosing between my children. That can't happen."

21:40 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Owen Coyle After the Match

"Football can be a cruel game as we know. Valskis save, one of the best I have seen in my career. The ball was behind the boy, how he managed to save it I don't know. I am disappointed to have lost it, of course it was a good finish from the good player. The organisation was good, lots of positives to take but disappointed.

"About tonight, we try to replicate our performance with more cutting edge in the final third. We continue to improve and that's what we've got to do as we keep fighting for the playoffs.

"We need to concentrate, especially in the last 15 minutes when everyone is tired. That's what we need to improve because that is where we have suffered."

21:35 (IST)

Hero of the Match Roy Krishna After the Game

"I don't know. Great ball from Willy, need to be in the right place at the right time. Good on the defence for keeping the clean sheet two.

"Huge, huge (feeling of playing in front of family). We were just one point behind Mumbai. We need to keep going.

"We just have to focus on ourselves and focus on our next game."

21:32 (IST)

Full-time Stats

ATK Mohun Bagan took more shots in totality and more on target. Roy Krishna converted one of those chances to give ATKMB the win while Valskis' attempt for Jamshedpur FC was saved by Arindam.

Blog Image

21:28 (IST)

FULL TIME

Roy Krishna's 85th minute goal ended up being the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 to go on top of the points table, overtaking Mumbai City FC, who are now two points behind the Mariners. It was a cagey game and minutes before Krishna found the back of the net, Arindam had pulled off a stunning save to deny Valskis. Both Arindam and Krishna won this one for the team and it makes for a very interesting battle between ATKMB and MCFC in the last few games. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have dented their chances of being in the race for the playoffs.

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

21:23 (IST)

93' | Valskis has a free kick but he completely wastes it by trying to squeeze from under the wall.

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

21:15 (IST)

KRISHNA SCORES FOR ATKMB

85' | GOAL! Roy Krishna does what he does best, scores a crucial goal for ATKMB. Krishna is play in by David Williams and as he is let off by Peter Hartley, there is only one place that ball was going to, the back of the net.

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

21:10 (IST)

ARINDAM SAVE

80' | SAVE! What a stunning save from Arindam to keep the scoreline intact. A fabulous ball in towards Valskis, who headed it perfectly on target. Arindam got his fingertips to it and then collected it as well. Brilliant!

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

21:06 (IST)

76' | Drinks break at the Fatorda! Still no goals to show and the match has been as tight as it can get.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

21:01 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN SUBSTITUTIONS

72' | Carl McHugh is replaced by Javi Hernandez.

72' | Pronay Halder comes on for Manvir Singh.

85' | Prabir Das replaces Marcelinho.

20:53 (IST)

63' | Marcelinho works up the flank and tries to play in Roy Krishna but the ball is just behind him. However, Krishna turns around with the ball and tries to go for goal but it's a save from Rehenesh.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

20:48 (IST)

JAMSHEDPUR FC SUBSTITUTIONS

59' | Isaac Vanmalsawma comes on for William Lalnunfela.

59' | David Grande is replaced with Nerijus Valskis.

82' | Mobashir comes on for Len.

88' | Monroy is replaced by Nick Fitzgerald.

20:34 (IST)

2ND HALF UNDERWAY

ATK Mohun Bagan kickstart the second half of the match. The scoreline is 0-0, just as it started, and it's been an extremely cagey half of football so far.

20:24 (IST)

Half-time Stats

Only four shots taken in the entire 45 minutes of football between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC and none on target. That says a lot about the football being played in Fatorda!

Blog Image

20:22 (IST)

HALF TIME

An extremely cagey first half. ATK Mohun Bagan have lacked any sort of creativity going forward. All the big names in Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh and Marcelinho have been kept well and quite by Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur in fact have looked a little bit more lively going forward even though they have struggled to create clear-cut chances as well. It will be interesting to see if the game opens up in the second 45 minutes.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

20:19 (IST)

45' | What a miss from Sandesh Jhingan. Brilliant corner and Jhingan made a fabulous run in the middle of the box and had a free header but got nothing on it. That is unbelievable!

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

20:07 (IST)

35' | Fabulous ball from Len Doungel along the face of the goal and Arindam has to palm it away from an outstretched position.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

19:59 (IST)

26' | A fabulous ball whipped in from the left but Manvir is unable to time his jump and can't get his head to it.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

19:47 (IST)

15' | It's been a physical game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC so far. Both teams are going hard with Jamshedpur FC having a slight edge over ATKMB.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

19:39 (IST)

6' | A big, big call from the referee's side as Roy Krishna and ATK Mohun Bagan were denied a penalty after Peter Hartley's contact. There was a slight contact, not blatant and hence, referee made his decision.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

19:31 (IST)

KICK-OFF

We are underway at the Fatorda. Jamshedpur FC kickstart the game, which holds extreme importance for them.

19:23 (IST)

Meanwhile, in the first game of the day, NorthEast United FC beat Odisha FC.

READ THE FULL REPORT

19:12 (IST)

Ever since Marcelinho has come into the team, ATK Mohun Bagan's attack has got a new life. They are looking like a team that's on a free-scoring spree and Roy Krishna has also been peaking at the right time.

19:10 (IST)

WHEN THEY LAST MET
 
ATK Mohun Bagan had last met Jamshedpur FC on December 7 and the Men of Steel had upset the Kolkata giants 2-1. Nerijus Valskis was the hero with a brace, one goal in each half and even though Roy Krishna got one back in the 80th minute, ATKMB couldn't do enough to get a draw or a win. Jamshedpur were the more clinical team in that match as they had seven shots on target compared to sixth from ATKMB. They got two of them into the back of the net while ATKMB could manage just one.

18:39 (IST)

JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP

Jamshedpur FC starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Nick Fitzgerald.

Valskis is starting on bench once more.

18:37 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN LINE-UP

ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna.

Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Sumit Rathi, Salam Singh, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Regin Michael, Komal Thatal.

18:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC HIGHLIGHTS: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.94 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. With the win, ATKMB overtook Mumbai City FC to go on top of the points table and heated up the battle to finish on top of the table in the league stage. Roy Krishna gets a goal in the 85th minute to give ATKMB a crucial lead. Arindam pulls off a stunning save to deny Valskis. Rehenesh with a save against Roy Krishna. Brilliant corner and Jhingan made a fabulous run in the middle of the box and had a free header but got nothing on it. It's been a physical game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC so far. Ever since Marcelinho has come into the team, ATK Mohun Bagan's attack has got a new life.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ATK Mohun Bagan had last met Jamshedpur FC on December 7 and the Men of Steel had upset the Kolkata giants 2-1. Nerijus Valskis was the hero with a brace, one goal in each half and even though Roy Krishna got one back in the 80th minute, ATKMB couldn't do enough to get a draw or a win. Jamshedpur were the more clinical team in that match as they had seven shots on target compared to sixth from ATKMB. They got two of them into the back of the net while ATKMB could manage just one.

ATKMB has been the best team defensively while Jamshedpur have struggled for goals all season, scoring just four in their last seven. And ATKMB coach Antonio Habas struck a confident note ahead of the encounter. "The team is good, the team is confident," he said. "We are in the best way. Now we have to focus on the last four matches in case there is the opportunity to win the regular league. Every game, we focus on the next opponent." When the two teams met earlier in the season, it was Jamshedpur who came out on top. But Habas isn't concerned about what happened in the past. "I don't want to talk about the past," he said. "All matches are different. All matches are difficult. Now we have to play this match like it's the last."

A win for Owen Coyle's side will go a long way in helping them secure a top-four slot. A loss on the other hand will make it extremely difficult for them. But Coyle is nevertheless looking forward to the pressure that the late-season games bring. "When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games that I used to look forward to as a player," he said. "To play against the best players and the best teams. Tomorrow, we have the opportunity to do that. We are playing against a very good side, a side that we know well and is very good, one that we have tremendous respect for."

