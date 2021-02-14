ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna Goal Takes ATKMB to Top of Table

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC HIGHLIGHTS: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.94 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. With the win, ATKMB overtook Mumbai City FC to go on top of the points table and heated up the battle to finish on top of the table in the league stage. Roy Krishna gets a goal in the 85th minute to give ATKMB a crucial lead. Arindam pulls off a stunning save to deny Valskis. Rehenesh with a save against Roy Krishna. Brilliant corner and Jhingan made a fabulous run in the middle of the box and had a free header but got nothing on it. It's been a physical game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC so far. Ever since Marcelinho has come into the team, ATK Mohun Bagan's attack has got a new life.

ATK Mohun Bagan had last met Jamshedpur FC on December 7 and the Men of Steel had upset the Kolkata giants 2-1. Nerijus Valskis was the hero with a brace, one goal in each half and even though Roy Krishna got one back in the 80th minute, ATKMB couldn't do enough to get a draw or a win. Jamshedpur were the more clinical team in that match as they had seven shots on target compared to sixth from ATKMB. They got two of them into the back of the net while ATKMB could manage just one.

ATKMB has been the best team defensively while Jamshedpur have struggled for goals all season, scoring just four in their last seven. And ATKMB coach Antonio Habas struck a confident note ahead of the encounter. "The team is good, the team is confident," he said. "We are in the best way. Now we have to focus on the last four matches in case there is the opportunity to win the regular league. Every game, we focus on the next opponent." When the two teams met earlier in the season, it was Jamshedpur who came out on top. But Habas isn't concerned about what happened in the past. "I don't want to talk about the past," he said. "All matches are different. All matches are difficult. Now we have to play this match like it's the last."

A win for Owen Coyle's side will go a long way in helping them secure a top-four slot. A loss on the other hand will make it extremely difficult for them. But Coyle is nevertheless looking forward to the pressure that the late-season games bring. "When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games that I used to look forward to as a player," he said. "To play against the best players and the best teams. Tomorrow, we have the opportunity to do that. We are playing against a very good side, a side that we know well and is very good, one that we have tremendous respect for."