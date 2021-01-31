ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Gary Hooper Scores Screamer, KBFC Lead 1-0

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan are down 1-0 against Kerala Blasters as they are desperate to get back to winning ways as they look to catch up with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table during Match No.78 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Albino denies Roy Krishna and Arindam makes a save against Jordan Murray. Murray's long-range attempt went just over. Gary Hooper scores a stunner to give Kerala Blasters the lead. Huge early miss by Kerala as Jordan Murray makes the best of a bad Tiri's cushioned header towards Arindam and passes to Sahal, who lays it for Hooper, who didn't control the ball well and as the final ball landed at Sahal's feet, his shot is blocked. Marcelinho gets his first start for ATKMB. Juande also starts for the Blasters. ATK Mohun Bagan, who suffered their third league defeat against NorthEast United FC in the previous game, have not been at their best lately and will be desperate to find their mojo again. Kerala Blasters, who are unbeaten for their last five games now, will be eyeing an upset against last season's champions. Follow all the live updates of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters kickstarted the ongoing season, where ATKMB registered a 1-0 win with Roy Krishna scoring in the second half. In that game, Kerala could not register a single shot on target despite having more shots. ATKMB were more clinical as they hit two on target off their eight shots. However, Kerala are an improved side now relatively and the Kolkata side have not been at their best.

Fresh after acquiring the services of Marcelinho, on-loan from Odisha FC, ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas believes his team is improving despite the recent results but has called for his attack to step up. "We were improving our performance and our creation of chances in the last few matches but we have to continue with the same purpose," Habas said. "After the first few matches and the first few rounds of the league, the team consolidated the system and the idea. Now we have to increase our attacking performance," he added.

Ahead of the match, Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna was not worried about the side's previous meeting. "It was a question of one detail (defensive mistake), not that they were better than us," said Vicuna, last season's title-winning coach with then-Mohun Bagan himself. Now the circumstances are different. ATKMB is the former champion and they are second. They have fantastic players and a good coach. It's going to be a difficult challenge for us," he added.