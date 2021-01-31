ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Gary Hooper Scores Screamer, KBFC Lead 1-0

20:04 (IST)
Arindam Save
30' | Jordan Murray gets into a fabulous goalscoring position and takes a good shot at goal but Arindam is able to make the save.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Kerala Blasters
30' | A great long ball for Roy Krishna on the left and he makes a couple of turns and takes his shot at goal. Albino catches hold of the ball but not without a wobble, there was some sting in that shot.
28' | ATKMB have found it difficult to control the proceedings so far. Kerala Blasters have had the ball for most part of the game and have been able to move it around quite well.
21' | Jordan Murray goes close to scoring as well. Murray tries to go for a long-ranger like his strike partner Hooper and his shot is just over.
HOOPER GIVES KBFC 1-0 LEAD
14' | GOAL! Gary Hooper scores a screamer! Sandeep Singh put a brilliant ball for Gary Hooper. Hooper's first touch from his chest was perfect and then he shot the ball straight at goal from 30-35 yards out! WHAT A GOAL! One of the best of the season for sure!
Kerala Miss
5' | MISS! What a huge miss from Kerala Blasters. Tiri doesn't do enough with his header back to Arindam and Murray, who was just behind him gets the chance to reach the ball. He volleys it towards Sahal, who lays it for Hooper but he just cannot control the ball. The ball goes back to Sahal, whose shot is blocked by Jhingan.
2' | ATKMB are playing a 3-5-2. Early on, Marcelinho was almost through on goal but Albino reached the ball before him and collected it.
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Fatorda! This is the second leg of the season opener as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters. While ATKMB are in the top half, KBFC are in the bottom half.
In their last four matches, ATK Mohun Bagan have witnessed a dip in form, notching just one win while losing twice. Their defense has been under the pump, shipping four goals. In their opening nine games, Bagan conceded just thrice, highlighting their defensive struggles. Upfront, the lack of missed chances has continued to cost them points, with the Kolkata side scoring just thrice in their last four games. They have netted just 13 goals all season, which is the third-worst tally in the league.
Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their previous five games and still in contention of reaching the playoffs and are just four points away from fourth place.
ATK Mohun Bagan have conceded the joint-least number of goals so far this season. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have conceded the most amount of goals. This one is going to be tough for Kerala!
In the first match of the day, Hyderabad FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0.
KERALA BLASTERS LINE-UP
Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Givson Singh, Yondrembem Denechandra.
Jeakson and Rahul are back after suspension. Juane makes his first start for the Blasters.
ATK MOHUN BAGAN LINE-UP
ATKMB starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Sahil Sheikh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.
Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Salam Singh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Regin Michael, Boris Singh Thangjam, Manvir Singh, Komal Thatal.
Pronay starts on bench. Marcelinho makes his first start for ATKMB. Jayesh and Sahil also get to start.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 78 of the ongoing Indian Super League. This is a big one. ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala at the Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan are down 1-0 against Kerala Blasters as they are desperate to get back to winning ways as they look to catch up with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table during Match No.78 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Albino denies Roy Krishna and Arindam makes a save against Jordan Murray. Murray's long-range attempt went just over. Gary Hooper scores a stunner to give Kerala Blasters the lead. Huge early miss by Kerala as Jordan Murray makes the best of a bad Tiri's cushioned header towards Arindam and passes to Sahal, who lays it for Hooper, who didn't control the ball well and as the final ball landed at Sahal's feet, his shot is blocked. Marcelinho gets his first start for ATKMB. Juande also starts for the Blasters. ATK Mohun Bagan, who suffered their third league defeat against NorthEast United FC in the previous game, have not been at their best lately and will be desperate to find their mojo again. Kerala Blasters, who are unbeaten for their last five games now, will be eyeing an upset against last season's champions. Follow all the live updates of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.
ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters kickstarted the ongoing season, where ATKMB registered a 1-0 win with Roy Krishna scoring in the second half. In that game, Kerala could not register a single shot on target despite having more shots. ATKMB were more clinical as they hit two on target off their eight shots. However, Kerala are an improved side now relatively and the Kolkata side have not been at their best.
Fresh after acquiring the services of Marcelinho, on-loan from Odisha FC, ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas believes his team is improving despite the recent results but has called for his attack to step up. "We were improving our performance and our creation of chances in the last few matches but we have to continue with the same purpose," Habas said. "After the first few matches and the first few rounds of the league, the team consolidated the system and the idea. Now we have to increase our attacking performance," he added.
Ahead of the match, Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna was not worried about the side's previous meeting. "It was a question of one detail (defensive mistake), not that they were better than us," said Vicuna, last season's title-winning coach with then-Mohun Bagan himself. Now the circumstances are different. ATKMB is the former champion and they are second. They have fantastic players and a good coach. It's going to be a difficult challenge for us," he added.