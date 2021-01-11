CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB Face Mumbai in Top of the Table Clash

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Latest Updates: The top two teams of the Indian Super League 2020-21 face each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa.

yet to begin

ATK Mohun Bagan VS Mumbai City FC Football Scorecard

Match 55, Fatorda Stadium, 11 Jan, 21 19:30

ATK Mohun Bagan

0

ATK Mohun Bagan
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC

0

Highlights

Live Blog

19:12 (IST)

LAST 5 MATCHES:

MCFC 0-2 ATK

ATK 2-2 MCFC

ATK 1-3 MCFC

MCFC 0-0 ATK

ATK 1-2 MCFC

19:07 (IST)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches Played: 14 
ATKMB Wins:5
MCFC Wins:5
Draw: 4

19:04 (IST)

COACH'S CORNER

Antonio Habas, Head Coach, ATK Mohun Bagan: I don't think Mumbai is a team that only attacks. They have good progressional play and counter-attacks. It's difficult to stop their team because they always play forward. I don't think it's a match between attacking and defending because football is a game of attacking and defending. Both teams have transitioned from one side to the other


Sergio Lobera, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC: I think it's going to be important but not a crucial game. It's just halfway and in this competition anything is possible. Anything can change in short time. Most important thing is now to keep our focus and improve our game. When you finish one game, the next game is the most important game. The situation is the same for tomorrow. It's going to be difficult as we are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are doing a good job.

18:52 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC STARTING XI:

Sergio Lobera has picked these 11 players to start against ATK Mohun Bagan. Two changes made by him. Ogbeche and Goddard start ahead of Le Fondre and Jahouh.

Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

18:45 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI

Here is the ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI, Antonio Habas has made three changes. Javi, Manvir and Martins start for the Mariners in place of McHugh, Prabir, Sahil.

Arindam Bhattacharja (C/GK), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Glan Martins, Javier Hernandez, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

18:40 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan are two points adrift of Mumbai City with six wins, two draws and one loss. They are also on a five-match unbeaten streak. The clash of the top two teams could set the tone for the second half of the season. Not only bragging rights are at stake, but the fight for top spot could also get even feistier with Asian Champions League qualification being the biggest incentive before the play-offs roll in.

18:37 (IST)

Leaders Mumbai City FC would look extend their eight-match unbeaten streak when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in a top-two clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Monday. Mumbai City have been on a roll, notching up seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches after losing their opening game. They have collected 22 points from nine games to be on top of the table.

18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 55 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. We have a high-octane clash in store four us tonight, as the top two teams, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

