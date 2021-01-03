CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: ATKMB Beat NEUFC with Lambot Own Goal, Roy Krishna Header

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Benjamin Lambot own goal and Roy Krishna header gives ATKMB the win that takes them back to the top of the table. Scoreline:- ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

Match Completed

ATK Mohun Bagan VS NorthEast United FC Football Scorecard

Match 46, Fatorda Stadium, 03 Jan, 21 19:30

ATK Mohun Bagan

2

ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC 2 - 0
NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC

0

21:44 (IST)

ATKMB Head Coach Antonio Habas After the Game

"The second half, the team played good football. I am happy.

"Our side want to play football, quality or not, we have to respect the opponents. I don't want a single player with arrogance about the way we play."

21:40 (IST)

NorthEast United FC Gerard Nus After the Match

"I think that we did well in the first half, they followed their plan. The two set pieces in the second half cost us the game.

"I disagree that we weren't good, it was just mistakes in the set pieces. It's hard when we don't take the chances. We need to congratulate them at the end. They have the same coach and players as last season and that helps."

21:38 (IST)

Hero of the Match Roy Krishna After the Game

"Happy to get on the scoresheet but yes, happy for the clean sheet, tough opponent. We deserved the win.

"NorthEast are compact and we needed to be patient and we got two chances in the second half. Set pieces worked.

"Now we just need to rest, the coach will decide the tactics (against Mumbai City FC). It's going to be a big game for us."

21:29 (IST)

Full-time Stats

Here are the statistics at full time of ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, which ATKMB won 2-0. The Kolkata side was the dominant team and despite not much happening in the game otherwise, they were more clinical and got the win.

Blog Image

21:27 (IST)

FULL TIME

That's it from the Fatorda! ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 with a Roy Krishna header and an unfortunate own goal from Benjamin Lambot. ATKMB go back on top of the points table while this is now becoming a downward trajectory for NorthEast United FC and Gerard Nus.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

21:21 (IST)

90+1' | Missed chance from Suhair VP! Ninthoi sends in a good pass at the near post but Suhair sends his shot wide. Disappointing that, should have got it at least on target.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

21:12 (IST)

83' | If NorthEast United FC lose today and it looks like it is headed that way, it will be a second loss in three games for them. It will also be a repeat of a common story with them now - good start but then they drop off.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

21:03 (IST)

Gallego Escapes

73' | Gallego clips Roy Krishna and he was nowhere near the ball. The referee asks for the physio and Gallego pleads his innocence in fear of a red card. It has missed the referee and Gallego escapes because if he had got a yellow there, it would have been a red.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

21:01 (IST)

Gallego Chance

71' | Oh, what a chance for NorthEast United! They get a free kick in a delicious position and Federico Gallego stands on it and whips it towards the goal and it clips the crossbar and goes out. Unlucky!

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

20:57 (IST)

Pronay Halder Booked

68' | Pronay Halder has been on the field for just about a couple of minutes but he has gone into the referee's books.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

20:54 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN SUBSTITUTIONS

66' | Sheikh Sahil goes out as Pronay Halder comes on

78' | Manvir Singh comes for Prabir and Edu Garcia makes way for Glan Martins

20:54 (IST)

Federico Gallego Booked

63' | Federico Gallego now finds himself with a yellow card.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

20:53 (IST)

NORTHEAST UNITED FC SUBSTITUTIONS

60' | Gurjinder Kumar comes on for Provat Lakra

61' | Rochharzela makes way for Ninthoiganba Meetei

77' | Khassa Camara makes way for Luis Machado

20:52 (IST)

Prabir Das Booked

59' | Prabir Das goes into the referee's book for loud dissent. He pulls Lakra's shirt for which the referee whistles but Prabir does not like it and argues with the referee to see a yellow card.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

20:50 (IST)

LAMBOT OWN GOAL GIVES ATKMB 2-0 LEAD

57' | OWN GOAL! Oops, Benjamin Lambot has found the back of the net on the wrong side. And it was perhaps due to a foul on him by Sandesh Jhingan. Lambot and NEUFC players are not happy with the referee and argue but the goal is given. NEUFC will feel hard done by.

ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

20:45 (IST)

Who Else but Roy Krishna! He finds the back of the net for ATK Mohun Bagan after blanking in their last three games.

20:43 (IST)

ROY KRISHNA GIVES ATKMB THE LEAD

51' | GOAL! Roy Krishna heads ATK Mohun Bagan in the 1-0 lead. There was nothing much that Gurmeet could have done there. It was a little flick from Tiri that took the ball towards the far post and Krishna reacted first and pulled off a powerful diving header.

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United

20:36 (IST)

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

The second half is underway with ATK Mohun Bagan kicking it off. Both teams have been extremely cagey so far and will need a moment of inspiration to break through each other.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:26 (IST)

Half-time Stats

Surprisingly, ATK Mohun Bagan have had more possession in this one and that also shows in the two shots on target they've had. NorthEast United FC have taken just three shots and none of them have been on target.

Blog Image

20:23 (IST)

HALF TIME

There have been a fair few chances for both teams in the first 45 minutes but nothing significant has come out of it. It's been quite quiet game so far. None of the teams have brought much excitement on board.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:12 (IST)

41' | A free header for Prabir in the middle but he heads it wide. Gets in a very good position but can't find the back of the net. Prabir has done very well in terms of movement but hasn't been able to make the best of it.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:00 (IST)

28' | ATK Mohun Bagan are exploiting the wings really well against NorthEast United FC and are creating a few chances. Roy Krishna with the ball in the middle from the left and good movement from Prabir but Gurmeet gets to the ball first.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:57 (IST)

David Williams Booked

25' | David Williams booked for fouling. He took one for the team there. Off the free kick, Sylla's shirt was pulled a bit and with Dylan Fox trying to go for the header, the ball is put out for a corner. Dylan gets a free header on the far post but he headers it wide.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:49 (IST)

Carl McHugh Miss

18' | A brilliant free kick delivery from Edu Garcia and Carl McHugh gets a free header but heads the ball over the bar and it remains goalless at the Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:44 (IST)

13' | Prabir tries to get around Khassa Camara and send in a pass in the middle but the NorthEast United man is up to the task and sends it out for a throw-in.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:39 (IST)

8' | A low corner kick from Edu Garcia at the near post and it is comfortably cleared away by NEUFC.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:34 (IST)

3' | Early mistake from Lakra on the right with Prabir Das pressing him on. This is a good start for ATKMB and a jittery one for NEUFC. Gerard Nus' NorthEast United are desperate for a win here.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:33 (IST)

KICK-OFF

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Fatorda. Early threat from ATKMB as Prabir Das and Roy Krishna combine for a good move.

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:16 (IST)

ATKMB-NEUFC HEAD-TO-HEAD

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored in seven of their eight games so far while NorthEast United FC have found the back of the net in seven of their eight matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan are on a four-game unbeaten streak while NorthEast United FC are on a four-match winless streak.

19:12 (IST)

In the first match of Sunday, SC East Bengal registered their first-ever ISL win as they defeated Odisha FC 3-1.

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: ATKMB Beat NEUFC with Lambot Own Goal, Roy Krishna Header

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United HIGHLIGHTS: ATK Mohun Bagan get a 2-0 against NorthEast United FC and take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.46 at the Fatorda on Sunday. NorthEast United FC failed to produce anything inspiring Benjamin Lambot scored an own goal in the 58th minute under a possible foul from Sandesh Jhingan as ATKMB took a 2-0 lead. Roy Krishna heads ATKMB into a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. ATK Mohun Bagan have created a few chances for themselves with the combination of Roy Krishna and Prabir Das threatening. ATK Mohun Bagan are two points behind Mumbai City FC having played the same number of game and they will want to take back the top spot. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have tasted only one win in their last five games and are desperate to find their way back to winning ways. Follow all the live updates of ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ATK Mohun Bagan ended 2020 on top of the table before Mumbai City FC climbed back up at the back of their 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. ATKMB are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak, with just one loss in their last five games. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, drew their last game, lost one before that and drew two before the loss and they will be desperate for a win here in order to climb back into the top 4.

ATKMB will need Roy Krishna to fire after he blanked in their last three games. However, coach Antonio Lopez is not very worried about that. "I would have been worried if we didn't create chances to score but in football, you can do something in one situation and cannot do that in another. In football, all situations are different during the 90 minutes. I have to analyse the performance of the whole team and not just Roy Krishna in the last matches. The team's behaviour and performance is 100 per cent. Roy Krishna can score goals but more important is their attitude and overall performance."

NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus termed ATKMB as "one of the hardest teams to play against." He further said, "We're seeing why. We knew they would be on the top because they have really amazing players. They have been consistent through the years. They retained many players that they got in the squad and that obviously helps in a short tournament like this."

