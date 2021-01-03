ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: ATKMB Beat NEUFC with Lambot Own Goal, Roy Krishna Header

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United HIGHLIGHTS: ATK Mohun Bagan get a 2-0 against NorthEast United FC and take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.46 at the Fatorda on Sunday. NorthEast United FC failed to produce anything inspiring Benjamin Lambot scored an own goal in the 58th minute under a possible foul from Sandesh Jhingan as ATKMB took a 2-0 lead. Roy Krishna heads ATKMB into a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute. ATK Mohun Bagan have created a few chances for themselves with the combination of Roy Krishna and Prabir Das threatening. ATK Mohun Bagan are two points behind Mumbai City FC having played the same number of game and they will want to take back the top spot. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have tasted only one win in their last five games and are desperate to find their way back to winning ways. Follow all the live updates of ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United in News18 Sports' blog.

ATK Mohun Bagan ended 2020 on top of the table before Mumbai City FC climbed back up at the back of their 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. ATKMB are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak, with just one loss in their last five games. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, drew their last game, lost one before that and drew two before the loss and they will be desperate for a win here in order to climb back into the top 4.

ATKMB will need Roy Krishna to fire after he blanked in their last three games. However, coach Antonio Lopez is not very worried about that. "I would have been worried if we didn't create chances to score but in football, you can do something in one situation and cannot do that in another. In football, all situations are different during the 90 minutes. I have to analyse the performance of the whole team and not just Roy Krishna in the last matches. The team's behaviour and performance is 100 per cent. Roy Krishna can score goals but more important is their attitude and overall performance."

NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus termed ATKMB as "one of the hardest teams to play against." He further said, "We're seeing why. We knew they would be on the top because they have really amazing players. They have been consistent through the years. They retained many players that they got in the squad and that obviously helps in a short tournament like this."