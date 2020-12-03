CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: High-flying ATKMB Face Odisha

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan take on winless Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Highlights

Live Blog

19:17 (IST)

Rock Solid!

The ATK Mohun Bagan defense too have been splendid with the trio of Sandesh Jhingan, , Pritam Kotal and Tiri, aided by Subhasish Bose and Prabir Das, have kept clean sheets in both their outings so far. 

Can they do it in three games in a row?

19:09 (IST)

Red-hot Form!

ATK Mohun Bagan have been thriving off their counter-attacking play with three goals in two games with Roy Krishna netting two of them.

Can the Fijian striker continue his red-hot form?

18:59 (IST)

Manvir Singh will be making his 50th appearance in the Indian Super League. The Indian forward secured ATKMB's win over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby with a superb solo goal!

18:53 (IST)

Odisha FC Starting XI -

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Singh, Diego Mauricio, Marcelo Pereira.

18:53 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI - 

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

18:46 (IST)

Odisha FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

18:45 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba

Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh

Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

18:39 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC 

Unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan take on winless Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League. 

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: High-flying ATKMB Face Odisha

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan are aiming to continue their red-hot form as they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium.

The two sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far this season. Odisha are winless and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, having accumulated just one point after their opening two games. Meanwhile, a third-straight win could help ATKMB go top of the table.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Odisha FC came from behind to secure their first point of the campaign against Jamshedpur FC but there will be concerns over their backline that has appeared shaky. Stuart Baxter's side has conceded 29 shots so far, joint-most by a team this season.

ATKMB striker Roy Krishna, with two goals in as many games, will look to continue his fine form. Habas' side, having scored all their goals from open play, will once again be aiming to hit their opponents on counter-attacks. Baxter is well aware of this and wants his side to keep things tight at the back.

"You respect them because they have good and experienced players," Baxter said. "While throwing players forward, we're aware of the fact that, in transition, they get into the game quickly when we're spread out. We have to make sure we're aware of that and make it difficult for them. More than that, it's going to be up to the players on the day to make sure we take away the spaces they want and we defend well one-versus-one."

Odisha FC will also have to be effective at the front as they face a side who are yet to concede this season. Apart from ATKMB, Hyderabad FC are the only side who haven't conceded a goal this season. And once again, Habas will expect his side to be effective at both ends of the pitch.

"The idea is to attack and defend," Habas had said after their derby win. "This is football and we attack and defend during transitions. This is the idea for us. I don't understand football as only attack or only defense."

After netting a brace coming off the bench against Jamshedpur, Odisha striker Diego Mauricio could be in line for a start. Baxter will also hope forward Marcelinho regains his form, with the Brazilian having struggled so far.

LIVE TV

