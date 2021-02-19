ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Points and Pride at Stake in Kolkata Derby

19:13 (IST)
Who do you think will win tonight?
#ISL Who will win today's #KolkataDerby?#JoyMohunBagan #JoyEastBengal— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) February 19, 2021
Who do you think will win tonight?
#ISL Who will win today's #KolkataDerby?#JoyMohunBagan #JoyEastBengal— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) February 19, 2021
Who Said What Ahead of Kolkata Derby - Sandesh Jhingan
The first time we played them, you know, Anthony [Pilkington], [Jacques] Maghoma, Danny [Daniel Fox] at the back, they have good players in the squad. When I played them first, I didn’t expect them to be at their current position with due respect. I felt they were a very good side with top players. Bright [Enobakhare] as well has shown that he’s a good player and has scored some really good goals. They are a good side as are we. So, it’s going to be a good contest and in football, on a given day if you don’t perform to your best [ability], anyone can beat you
FANTASY FOOTBALL TIPS
Captain: Sandesh Jhingan
Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna
Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Sarthak Golui, Subhashish Bose
Midfielders: David Williams, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma
Strikers: Anthony Pilkington, Roy Krishna, Marcelinho
TEAM NEWS - ATK MOHUN BAGAN
Here is the ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Tiri, Pritam Kotal (C), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.
Coach Habas fields an unchanged XI for the #KolkataDerby! 💚❤️— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 19, 2021
Let’s go #Mariners!! 💪🤩#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #ATKMBSCEB #IndianFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/FRPKbjSzxl
TEAM NEWS - SC EAST BENGAL
Here is SC East Bengal line-up:
Subrata Paul (GK), Daniel Fox (C), Narayan Das, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare.
TEAM NEWS 📰: An unchanged starting XI.— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 19, 2021
Here's how we start this season's 2️⃣nd #KolkataDerby 👇#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #ATKMBSCEB #LetsFootball #ISL #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/EtLe32eMYZ
SQUAD - SC EAST BENGAL
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Suvam Sen, Subrata Paul
Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui
Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Sourav Das
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare
We fight for the Torch and you all,— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 18, 2021
Let's wear Red and Gold and shout #JoyEastBengal!#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #ATKMBSCEB #KolkataDerby #IndianFootball #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/IIsCbVFYRa
SQUAD-ATK MOHUN BAGAN
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Surajit Pramanik
Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan Singh
Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jayesh Rane, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia
Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Komal Thatal, Marcelo Pereira
𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝!🕵🏼♂️📸 #JoyMohunBagan💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKmsYZ5qx4— 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐢🐯 (@Tiri1991) February 18, 2021
SC East Bengal, meanwhile, are out of the semi-final reckoning but will be playing for pride against their biggest rivals with bragging rights on the line. SCEB have plenty of game-changers – like Bright Enobakhare, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington and a few others -- in the team and will be hoping that they can step up and deliver on the biggest stage of Indian football against their biggest rivals.
He may not be physically present on the sidelines, but he's with us in spirit – ALWAYS!— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 18, 2021
𝐆𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 😍#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #ATKMBSCEB #KolkataDerby #IndianFootball #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/kRjTYUfq8k
Incisive in attack and solid at the back, ATK Mohun Bagan have found the back of the net 23 times so far and have kept 10 clean sheets – the most in ISL 2020-21. They have conceded just 10 goals – the fewest in the league – and aren’t easy to break down. The Mariners tend to get stronger as the matches go on and this is reflected in the fact that 19 of their 23 goals this season have come in the second period.
The #Mariners are striving for perfection on the training ground as our attention turns to the big match: #ATKMBSCEB ! 🤩🙌#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/oNZKFTX23z— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 17, 2021
The Mariners have enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the ISL and are currently top of the standings. Having already secured a spot in the semi-finals, they will head into the clash against SC East Bengal on the back of a four-match winning run and will fancy their chances against their local rivals who they have already beaten once this season.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match 99. We have a blockbuster in our hands tonight! It is time for the Kolkata Derby. ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal at Fatorda Stadium.
𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞. 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. 🔥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2021
It's time for the #KolkataDerby!
#ATKMBSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/iJBySTPDFO
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Already out of the play-offs reckoning, a beleaguered SC East Bengal would look to spoil arch-rivals and leaders ATK Mohun Bagan's party when they face each other in an Indian Super League match on Friday.
As the Kolkata derby marks its 100th year, since the Cooch Behar Cup in 1921, SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan find themselves in contrasting positions in the ISL table.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
ATK Mohun Bagan, impressive from day one of the season, are at the very top of the table and are favourites to walk away with the League Winners' Shield and an automatic group stage berth in the AFC Champions League next season.
SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are out of contention, unable to recover from a poor start to the season despite improved displays in the second half.
As the two teams take on each other in a landmark Kolkata derby at the Fatorda Stadium, a lot more than three points will be at stake.
ALSO READ | ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Who Said What Ahead of Kolkata Derby
For Robbie Fowler, who will be watching from the stands as he is serving a four-match suspension, and his team, it will be an opportunity to give their fans something to brag about in a season where they haven't had too many chances to do so.
For Antonio Lopez Habas ad his players, a victory is essential in their march to the title.
In any other year, this would be a fixture witnessed by a packed Salt Lake Stadium. This time, the stands at the Fatorda will be empty, but two of the biggest fan bases in the country will be watching with bated breath from their homes.
Throughout the season, the Mariners have been more consistent, scoring more and conceding fewer goals compared to their rivals.
After 17 games, ATKMB (36 points) have secured more than double that of East Bengal's points tally (17), highlighting the gulf in class between them.
However, despite the contrasting fortunes of the two teams, ATKMB head coach Antonio Habas said that the derby was different from other games.
"The derby is different. The attitude (of players), the level (of pressure) is different than other matches because you have the possibility to change the season with one victory. It's a dangerous match for us," said Habas.
For East Bengal, the derby presents an opportunity to set a marker for next season. They came into the tournament much less prepared than others and that showed in their early displays.
However, a much better second half of the ISL has given them something to build on for the next season.
"We've improved and you can see the players enjoying their game," said SCEB assistant coach Tony Grant.
"This derby has got a lot of history and memories. We know how much the derby means to the people. The first derby was a bit unfair on us but now it's a bit of an even playing field. Hopefully, we can do our fans proud."