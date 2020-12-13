CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Cleiton Levels for BFC after Rahul KP Opener

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Updates: Cleiton Silva scores to level it up for Bengaluru FC after Rahul KP gave Kerala the lead.

2nd Half

Bengaluru FC VS Kerala Blasters FC Football Scorecard

Match 27, Fatorda Stadium, 13 Dec, 20 19:30

Bengaluru FC

1

Bengaluru FC
Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC

1

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
20:27 (IST)

HALF TIME

And despite the change in scoreline, we are at the same spot from where we started this game. Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters are both on level terms with Cleiton Silva and Rahul KP scoring for their respective teams. Kerala have threatened Bengaluru on the counter a couple of times especially when the Blues' set piece routines have gone wrong. Bengaluru FC have also tested Kerala's shaky defence again and again. It should be an interesting second half.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

20:18 (IST)

Ashique Booked

45+2' | Ashique Kuruniyan goes into the referee's books right before half time for a rash challenge on Jordan Murray. And Kerala have a free kick.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

20:15 (IST)

43' | A good last ditch clearance from Ruatthara with Kristian Opeth almost getting to the ball in a dangerous position.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

20:13 (IST)

41' | Brilliant challenge from Bakary Kone at Sunil Chhetri on the left and Bengaluru are able to get only a corner and they go for a more conventional one this time and Juanan heads it over.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

20:11 (IST)

39' | It was Bengaluru's turn to counter-attack after a Kerala free kick but Albino Gomes is up to the task.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

20:09 (IST)

Juanan Booked

37' | Sunil Chhetri gets to the end of a well-laid pass on the left and manages to earn a corner. Once again after the set piece, Kerala go on a break and as Juanan brings down Hooper, he is cautioned by the referee.

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

20:03 (IST)

CLEITON SILVA LEVELS IT UP FOR BFC

29' | GOAL! That was a gift from Kerala Blasters! A back pass gone horribly wrong as Lalruatthara fails to make a simple clearance and Cleiton, who was on his shoulders, pokes the ball in. That will be one of the easiest goals that Cleiton will score!

Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

19:55 (IST)

RAHUL KP SCORES FOR BLASTERS

17' | GOAL! Bengaluru FC's infamous set-piece costs them! Dimas' free kick at the start of the penalty box falls to no-man's land. Gary Hooper latches on to the ball and runs forth with it with two of his teammates on either side of him. With Kerala getting a 3 v 2 advantage, Hooper plays the ball to Rahul KP on the right, who slots the ball home. Gurpreet is beaten at the near post!

Bengaluru FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters

19:47 (IST)

16' | Jordan Murray with a shot on goal and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu manages to parry the ball away.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

19:43 (IST)

11' | Facundo Pereyra gets a fabulous through ball but he is deemed offside. He doesn't seem to be agreeing with the ball but replays show that the linesman made the right call.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

19:39 (IST)

6' | Ashique Kuruniyan's burst on the left flank is stopped by Rahul KP. Bengaluru FC get a free kick that Dimas Delgado sends in the middle and Albino comes off his line to punch out the ball.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

19:35 (IST)

KICK-OFF!

The first half of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters kicks off at the Fatorda Stadium. Bengaluru and Kerala will both be desperate for a win here. Bengaluru have not had an ideal start while Kerala are still looking for a win.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

19:23 (IST)

Coach's Corner:


Carles Cuadrat, Head Coach, Bengaluru FC: Blasters need the points. They have just two (points). We have a plan and we will try to get three points. I’m feeling sorry for the fans. They enjoy this kind of matches. I am sure it will be a game of passion

Kibu Vicuna, Head Coach, Kerala Blasters FC: We have to be brave and work better and hard. We have confidence, we know we have a good team and players. They (BFC) have very good Indian players, most of them are Internationals. They changed their formation in the last two games. They are good team, also trying to be better like us. It is going to be a big challenge.

19:09 (IST)

Overall Head-to-head

BFC vs KBFC H2H

Matches Played: 6

BFC Wins: 4

KBFC wins: 1

DRAW:1

(Photo Credit: ISL)

Blog Image

19:04 (IST)

Meanwhile, the first match of the day, match number 26 of the Indian Super League between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has ended goalless. 

19:00 (IST)

Here is the Bengaluru FC starting XI. Coach Carles Cuadrat has made two changes to his side, as Pratik Chaudhari and Kritian Opseth replace Rahul Bheke Deshorn Brown.

18:57 (IST)

Kibu Vicuna's side Kerala Blasters FC will come onto the pitch with these 11 players. 

18:51 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

18:48 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Full squad:

Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders - Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders - Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

18:45 (IST)

Kerala Blasters have only managed to notch up two points from four matches and will be keen to build some momentum and move up the ladder. While Bengaluru FC come into this match after settling for a draw against the Highlanders. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far and now sit 5th in the points table with just one victory in four matches

18:38 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' Indian Super League 2020-21 live blog of Match No.27 between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Blog Image

Load More
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Cleiton Levels for BFC after Rahul KP Opener

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Updates: Unbeaten Bengaluru FC will host Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in Match No.27 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Sunday. Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC both threatened each other with spaces at the back, which should make for an interesting second half. Cleiton Silva latched on to a Lalruatthara failed clearance to bring Bengaluru FC back on level terms. Bengaluru FC's set piece went wrong as Kerala Blasters caught them on the counter and Rahul KP slotted the ball home. Bengaluru FC are looking for their second win of the season as Kerala Blasters are still searching for their first three points. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in News18 Sports' blog. In Match No. 26, NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Bengaluru have a great track record against Kerala. In six games, they have prevailed on four occasions and lost just one. But that is the past and Cuadrat's side aren't in the best of form. Their last game against NorthEast United ended in a 2-2 draw. The former ISL champions have netted 80 per cent of their goals (4) from set-pieces this season and this could pose a threat to Kerala whose defence has been the most vulnerable in the league. They are yet to keep a clean sheet against BFC.

Bengaluru started the campaign with a 3-4-3 formation, which wasn't conducive to their style forcing Cuadrat to deploy a four-man defence. The change in plan has helped Bengaluru bring out best from Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh, making them look more threatening. "It was not working well for us at the moment but it can work well in the future. We have a plan B and C. We came back to a 4-3-3 and it helped us to get more offensive," explained Cuadrat. The Bengaluru coach sounded confident of his side getting back on track and added, "We have to be mentally and physically strong. Some teams had a longer pre-season but are not able to take three points.

This season, Kerala Blasters have conceded six goals (second-most), despite facing just 13 shots on target. Coach Kibu Vicuna addressed that concern. "We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games but sometimes it happens," he said. "We are trying different possibilities. We are trying to improve. We have to improve in the last third. We have to be brave and work better and hard. We have confidence, we know we have a good team and players," he said, further adding that they would need to improve in the final third to get the goals. Kerala will miss the injured Sergio Cidoncha, who has left for Spain for his recovery programme.

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading