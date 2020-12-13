ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Cleiton Levels for BFC after Rahul KP Opener

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Updates: Unbeaten Bengaluru FC will host Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in Match No.27 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Sunday. Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC both threatened each other with spaces at the back, which should make for an interesting second half. Cleiton Silva latched on to a Lalruatthara failed clearance to bring Bengaluru FC back on level terms. Bengaluru FC's set piece went wrong as Kerala Blasters caught them on the counter and Rahul KP slotted the ball home. Bengaluru FC are looking for their second win of the season as Kerala Blasters are still searching for their first three points. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in News18 Sports' blog. In Match No. 26, NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Bengaluru have a great track record against Kerala. In six games, they have prevailed on four occasions and lost just one. But that is the past and Cuadrat's side aren't in the best of form. Their last game against NorthEast United ended in a 2-2 draw. The former ISL champions have netted 80 per cent of their goals (4) from set-pieces this season and this could pose a threat to Kerala whose defence has been the most vulnerable in the league. They are yet to keep a clean sheet against BFC.

Bengaluru started the campaign with a 3-4-3 formation, which wasn't conducive to their style forcing Cuadrat to deploy a four-man defence. The change in plan has helped Bengaluru bring out best from Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh, making them look more threatening. "It was not working well for us at the moment but it can work well in the future. We have a plan B and C. We came back to a 4-3-3 and it helped us to get more offensive," explained Cuadrat. The Bengaluru coach sounded confident of his side getting back on track and added, "We have to be mentally and physically strong. Some teams had a longer pre-season but are not able to take three points.

This season, Kerala Blasters have conceded six goals (second-most), despite facing just 13 shots on target. Coach Kibu Vicuna addressed that concern. "We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games but sometimes it happens," he said. "We are trying different possibilities. We are trying to improve. We have to improve in the last third. We have to be brave and work better and hard. We have confidence, we know we have a good team and players," he said, further adding that they would need to improve in the final third to get the goals. Kerala will miss the injured Sergio Cidoncha, who has left for Spain for his recovery programme.