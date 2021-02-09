CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho Magic, Krishna Penalty Helps ATKMB Win

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho finds the back of the net with a brilliant free kick. Roy Krishna converts the penalty conceded by Pratik Chaudhari. Carl McHugh's fizzing strike was kept out by Gurpreet. Gurpreet also denied Roy Krishna. Full Time:- BFC 0-2 ATKMB

21:52 (IST)

ISL POINTS TABLE
 
ATK Mohun Bagan are now just a point behind Mumbai City FC, who are at the top of the table and the race to finish on top in the league stage is very much on. Mumbai City FC have already qualified for the playoffs and ATK Mohun Bagan have virtually done that as well.

21:47 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan Head Coach Antonio Habas After the Game

"We had a solid match. I am happy with the performance of the team. We are improving everyday and are feeling good about the rest of the season.

"Today was a match of all the players, not an individual. We had the control of the match. I am proud of my team, we are improving everyday. We have the opportunity to increase our level and we are working on that.

"With more minutes, there is better organisation and we have understood the spaces. I am very happy about that.

"We have to think only about the next match and recovery of the players. The future is today for us."

21:44 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Interim Head Coach Naushad Moosa After the Match

"We started well, We did well in the first 30 minutes. But that goal killed the motivation and we just lost focus.

"We might have to do that. Rahul also got injured today, his hamstring is gone. I need to get more youngsters in, that's the option I have with even Cleiton Silva possibly not there the next game.

"As far as the coach is concerned, I have no idea about it. Let's be more realistic, it is (not possible to qualify for playoffs). We have three games in hand and we keep fighting. It's important to play our game."

21:41 (IST)

Quotes from Arindam and Krishna

"I think it was good. We did well to not concede, we did great as a team." - Arindam Bhattacharja

"We are getting confident now, keeping the ball, we are getting wins now. It's the end of the season and kudos to our defence for another clean sheet." - Roy Krishna

"It feels very good. We are good as a defensive unit, we work hard to stay compact and it feels good when it comes off." - Arindam Bhattacharja

"They're (Marcelinho and David Williams) both very good. Having then by my side gives another person for the defenders to mark and gives us spaces." - Roy Krishna

"For us, we are just focussing on the games. Big game coming up against Jamshedpur. We will rest and take a match at a time." - Roy Krishna

21:35 (IST)

Hero of the Match Marcelinho After the Game

"Perfect night, eh! We worked hard a lot, I worked on the set piece this week because we were up against a very good goalkeeper. Very happy to help the team.

"I am very delighted here and I enjoy playing. The coach gives me a lot of confidence.

"Very important win. We have important games coming and we need to focus on them. We will do our best."

21:27 (IST)

Full-time Stats

ATK Mohun Bagan had more shots, much more on target and thoroughly deserved the win.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

21:25 (IST)

FULL TIME

And that's that! No goals in the second half and ATK Mohun Bagan get a comfortable win over Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

21:16 (IST)

88' | Sunil Chhetri with the ball and Jhingan goes to ground allowing Chhetri to get to his right and go for goal but Arindam deals with the ball.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

21:11 (IST)

83' | CLOSE! Javi Hernandez with a fabulous free kick towards Roy Krishna, whose header goes just wide. However, Krishna was offside as shown by the replay.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

21:09 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN SUBSTITUTIONS

81' | Marcelinho makes way for Javi Hernandez.

85' | Jayesh Rane replaces David Williams.

89' | Komal Thatal comes on for Manvir Singh.

21:06 (IST)

78' | ATK Mohun Bagan are showing exemplary game management out there. They are solid, compact, conserving energy and yet keeping Bengaluru FC at bay.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:58 (IST)

69' | Brilliant footwork display from Lenny Rodrigues under pressure from Sunil Chhetri. He gets himself and the ball away from Chhetri and the frustrated captain brings him down.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:54 (IST)

65' | Sunil Chhetri wins the ball after a lose touch from ATKMB but Subhasish does well to close him down and put the ball away.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:51 (IST)

BENGALURU FC SUBSTITUTIONS

57' | Opseth makes way for Xisco Hernandez.

63' | Parag Srivas comes on for Bheke.

20:51 (IST)

62' | Rahul Bheke injures his hamstring and he is now going to be replaced. More defensive troubles for Naushad Moosa.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:48 (IST)

59' | There is not spark from Bengaluru FC at the moment. ATKMB have been solid and Bengaluru FC are struggling to create anything. They give away the ball cheaply to David Williams and Roy Krishna lays it off for Manvir with a beautiful through pass and the Indian goes for goal but Gurpreet parries it away at his near post.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:38 (IST)

Gurpreet Save

49' | Third phase of the set-piece from ATKMB and Sandesh Jhingan gets a good shot at goal but Gurpreet palms it out for a corner. Excellent goalkeeping from the big man!

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:36 (IST)

Second-half Comparison
 
Goals Scored: BFC -11; ATKMC - 18
 
Percentage of Goals Scored: BFC - 58%; ATKMB - 82%
 
Goals Conceded: BFC - 11; ATKMB - 7
 
Percentage of Goals Conceded: BFC - 52%; ATKMB - 70%

20:34 (IST)

2ND HALF UNDERWAY

ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway in the second half at Fatorda with them leading 2-0. Bengaluru FC have to try and score the next goal here or the mountain may become way too high for them to climb.

20:26 (IST)

Half-time Stats

Bengaluru FC had slightly more possession than ATK Mohun Bagan but not a single shot on target. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan had six shots on target and they converted two of them.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:23 (IST)

HALF TIME

What a half! It was all pretty much even until Pratik Chaudhari's mistake caused the penalty catastrophe. As Pratik brought down Roy Krishna and Krishna converted the penalty, the momentum swung in their favour. Just before half time, ATKMB were denied a penalty but Marcelinho made the best of that free kick, striking it straight into the goal. Bengaluru FC hardly had any chances and have a lot to do in the next 45 minutes.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:18 (IST)

MARCELINHO PUTS ATKMB 2-0 UP

44' | GOAL! Marcelinho puts ATKMB 2-0 up. That't a bit of the Brazilian magic as he kicks the free kick right outside the box straight into the goal and a full-stretched Gurpreet could do nothing about it.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:16 (IST)

ATKMB Denied Penalty

44' | David Williams pushes David Williams out of the box and picks up a yellow. That should have been another penalty as the contact was made inside the box. However, ATKMB get a free kick just outside the box on the right.

Bengaluru FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:14 (IST)

43' | Prabir Das has the ball and Sunil Chhetri brings him down with some venom. Frustration much?

Bengaluru FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:10 (IST)

KRISHNA GIVES LEAD TO ATKMB

37' | No mistake from Roy Krishna there as he scores from the spot to give an important lead to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:08 (IST)

Penalty to ATKMB

36' | PENALTY! Marcelinho tries to pass to Roy Krishna and Pratik gets to the ball but doesn't clear it in time and Roy Krishna steals it. In chasing him in the box, he brings him down.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:02 (IST)

Gurpreet Save

31' | Carl McHugh wins the ball off Suresh Wangjam in the middle of the park and goes for goal but Gurpeet gets a big hand to it. Another massive save! That was all set to go in.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

20:01 (IST)

30' | Free kick for Bengaluru FC and it's placed straight in the box by Opseth but it doesn't have much quality and hence, nothing comes out of it.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

19:53 (IST)

22' | Excellent pressing from ATK Mohun Bagan. David Williams' incessant work puts Rahul Bheke and Eric Paartalu under pressure near their own box. BFC look shaky when defending against Krishna and Williams.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

19:50 (IST)

Gurpreet Save

18' | Roy Krishna with the ball in the Bengaluru FC half after Pratik misses the pass completely and with the situation being two-on-one, Krishna cuts his right and goes for goal but Gurpreet manages to get his palms to it. The ball falls back to Fran, who goes for a dangerous back pass to the keeper but Gurpeet hits it away.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho Magic, Krishna Penalty Helps ATKMB Win

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan HIGHLIGHTS: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to complete a double on them in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.88 at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Both the goals were scored in the first half and ATKMB showed exemplary game management in the second half to get the big win. Sunil Chhetri's shot at goal is dealt with by Arindam. Roy Krishna has his header go just wide. Gurpreet denies Sandesh Jhingan's attempt at goal. ATKMB were denied another penalty and instead got a free kick just outside the box but Marcelinho found the back of the net from that. Pratik Caudhari gives away a silly penalty and Roy Krishna makes no mistake from the spot. Another big save from Gurpreet as Carl McHugh went for goal. Roy Krishna has the ball in the BFC half after a mistake from Pratik but his fizzing shot is palmed out by Gurpreet. Early on, the game is balanced with both teams looking for spaces to work with. Cleiton Silva is not available today and hence, Kristian Opseth gets a start. For ATK Mohun Bagan, Pritam Kotal is suspended and hence, missing from the line-up.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC last played each other on December 21 and the former came out victorious 1-0. The deciding goal was a scintillating strike by David Williams in the 33rd minute of the game. Both the teams were pretty close in terms of the number of shots they took at each other with BFC just edging ATKMB but the Green and Maroon Brigade had one more shot on target than Bengaluru.

Ahead of the match, BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa stressed on the need for his side to stay compact. "The way Bagan is playing, they have been scoring even after conceding and that is one thing we have to be careful (about). We have to be more compact. It won't be an easy match," he said. "First (thing) is not to concede goals as we know we can score anytime. With Sunil (Chhetri), Cleiton Silva, anything can happen,"

ATK Mohun Bagan are comfortably sitting in second position and are three points behind leaders Mumbai City FC. A win will put them on par with the Islanders. However, coach Antonio Habas prefers to take each game at a time. "The aim is to be in the playoffs mathematically and then be in the 1st position. And after that semi-finals and then in the final, if possible. We are going to go match by match and day by day," said Habas. "The Bengaluru match is just another game. The team is continuing to do well in defense. We are improving in attack and this is important for us."

